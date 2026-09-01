Cebu lawmaker seeks ban on online gambling ads, promotions

CEBU Third District Representative Karen Hope Garcia has filed a bill seeking to prohibit online gambling advertisements and marketing.

House Bill 10982, or the “Online Gambling Advertising Prohibition Act of 2026,” seeks to ban all gambling commercials and marketing not only on social media but also on television, radio, print, billboards, websites and mobile applications.

The bill also prohibits gambling promotions by social media influencers, content creators, affiliate marketers, celebrities and vloggers.

Garcia clarified, however, that the proposed ban would not cover legal and licensed forms of gambling, including casinos, PCSO lotteries, sweepstakes, horse racing and licensed cockpits.

“Nobody asked for a casino on their phone, open 24 hours a day. It got there through an ad on a livestream, a bonus code passed around on social media, a famous influencer telling our youth that the odds are in their favor,” Garcia said.

The bill emphasizes that while gambling platforms promise players the chance to win large amounts of money, excessive losses can push people into poverty and eventually leave them deeply in debt.

According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), digital gambling can contribute to gambling addiction. In its 2024 fact sheet on gambling, the WHO described gambling as a “health-harming addictive behavior.”

Garcia's group is proposing a ban on gambling advertisements and promotions as part of efforts to reduce their harmful effects on people.

Garcia added that Pagcor’s online gaming operations generated P201.12 billion in 2025, surpassing land-based casinos for the first time. Online gaming accounted for more than half of Pagcor’s P396.14 billion in total revenues that year.

“Every peso of that growth came from an ad, a sponsorship, or an influencer post that reached someone's son, someone's father, someone's breadwinner,” Garcia added.

Violators of the proposed law could face fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million, cancellation of their licenses and imprisonment of up to three years.

Public figures who endorse gambling could face disgorgement of payments and a ban from endorsing gambling activities for three to five years.

Platforms, media companies, advertising technology firms and other entities that violate the measure could be fined up to P50,000 per day and may have their licenses revoked.

The bill also seeks to strengthen age and identity verification requirements for online gambling accounts. (AYB)