Cebu lawyer demands immediate halt of Binaliw quarrying

RESIDENTS are raising urgent safety concerns over nighttime quarrying and hauling operations in areas prone to landslides in Barangay Binaliw. Despite previous warnings, heavy machinery continues to operate on critical slopes, sparking fears of a potential disaster.

Atty. Dante O. Jadman, of the Villa del Rio Homeowners Association, has officially stepped in to protect the community. In a letter sent to Barangay Captain Viviane O. Ruste on January 19, 2026, Jadman urged the barangay official to suspend all quarrying and the transport of materials immediately.

The lawyer warned of the high risk of "fatal slope failure." He noted that the ongoing work proves there are long-standing threats to public safety that have not yet been addressed.

Nighttime operations

The demand for a shutdown comes after residents provided video evidence of dump trucks hauling materials late at night. Local reports suggest these materials are allegedly being sent to reclamation projects in the nearby town of Consolacion.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, who leads the committee on environment, confirmed that he is aware of the situation.

“Yes, I’ve heard, I relayed that already to the CCenro (Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office) with videos,” Garganera said.

Demand for Inspection

Jadman’s letter highlighted that there are "credible indications" of other high-risk sites within the barangay. To prevent a tragedy, he is calling for:

An immediate stop to all work until an independent technical team can assess the land.

The barangay to record all truck movements, including plate numbers and the names of the operators.

Urgent coordination between local officials, the Cebu City Government, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for a site inspection.

Why this is important

The safety of the hills in Binaliw has been a major concern since Typhoon Tino. During that storm, it was discovered that massive amounts of silt from quarry sites contributed to severe flooding in Villa del Rio, a neighboring area in Talamban.

As of the time of publication, Captain Ruste has not been reached for comment. For the people living in the shadow of these slopes, the wait for a decision continues as they hope to avoid another environmental disaster.