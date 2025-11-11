Cebu lawyer files Ombudsman cases vs. Frasco, 7 mayors over foreign trip during typhoon Tino

Named respondents are Liloan Mayor Aljew Fernando Frasco, Catmon Mayor Avis Ginoo-Monleon, San Francisco Mayor Alfredo Arquillano Jr., Tudela Mayor Greman Solante, Poro Mayor Edgar Rama, Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago, and Compostela Mayor Felijur Quiño.

Complaint details

Añora urged the Ombudsman to investigate, place the respondents under preventive suspension, and hold them liable for violating several laws, including:

- Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act;

- RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees;

- RA 7160, or the Local Government Code; and

- RA 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

He said the Ombudsman has the power to dismiss officials from service, forfeit their benefits, and permanently disqualify them from holding public office.

Añora said the officials’ trip to Europe, despite early warnings about the incoming typhoon, showed “sheer incompetence and dereliction of duty.”

“They could have at least canceled their trip,” he told reporters. “In fact, the mayor of Borbon did cancel his foreign travel. All other mayors should have done the same, but they did not.”

Añora said that while the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has started its own probe, only the Ombudsman has the authority to prosecute and impose penalties.

“The DILG investigation is purely administrative in nature. The Ombudsman has the power to suspend, dismiss, or order forfeiture of benefits,” he said.

Añora clarified that Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro was not included in the complaint, saying, “The act of approving is different from the act of withdrawing the travel authority.”

“I’m not connected to Governor Pam or any politician or group. I filed this on my own volition because I’ve seen the incompetence of these officials,” Añora said.

Frasco: London trip was officially approved

In a statement to SunStar Cebu, Congressman Frasco said his travel to London was an authorized official mission as part of the Philippine delegation to the World Travel Market (WTM), one of the largest international tourism expositions.

“This event provides an important platform for promoting international partnerships, investments, and economic opportunities for our country, particularly in the tourism sector,” Frasco said.

He said the trip was approved by the Speaker of the House of Representatives through the secretary-general and that no government funds were used.

Frasco said he arranged his return to Cebu immediately after learning of the severe flooding caused by typhoon Tino.

“I arrived in London on November 4, and upon learning of the severe flooding that struck parts of Cebu, I immediately made arrangements to return the very next day,” he said. “I arrived in Cebu on November 6 and proceeded directly to Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, to assist in the relief and coordination efforts.”

Frasco said the travel authorities of the local officials named in the complaint were granted by the governor, who also has the power to cancel such travel.

He said claims that he neglected his duties were “legally misplaced.”

“As a legislator, my constitutional duties encompass representation, lawmaking, and oversight,” he said. “Yet in times of crisis, I always extend whatever support and assistance I can offer to my constituents, including personally funded relief.”

Frasco said the Ombudsman complaint was “founded on erroneous assumptions and misrepresentations of fact and law.”

“In the meantime, I will continue coordinating with national government agencies to help local government units in their relief, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts,” he said.

Baricuatro seeks Marcos action on flooding aftermath

Meanwhile, Governor Baricuatro has sought the intervention of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a full and independent investigation into the massive flooding that hit Cebu after typhoon Tino.

In a letter dated Friday, Nov. 7, Baricuatro urged the President to probe possible lapses and systemic failures, including flood control systems, river easements, drainage networks, and quarrying or land-altering activities.

“What happened here must not be dismissed as mere fate or force of nature. It demands truth, accountability, and action,” Baricuatro said.

The governor said Cebu has been “battered beyond measure” by successive calamities, citing the Sept. 30 earthquake and the recent flash floods that inundated several barangays and claimed lives.

She called for immediate national support to strengthen environmental protection and disaster-prevention infrastructure, and for reinforcement of climate-resilience programs.

Baricuatro also requested an opportunity to discuss “future-proof” disaster prevention initiatives with the national government to reduce casualties and infrastructure damage in future disasters.

“Cebu will rise, as it always has. But this time, we must rise with clear answers, stronger systems, and a renewed covenant of leadership centered on human life and dignity,” she said. (CDF)