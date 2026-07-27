Cebu leaders and advocates share mixed reactions to Marcos Jr.’s 2026 Sona

LOCAL officials and business groups across Cebu are voicing strong support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s national priorities following his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026. While leaders welcomed plans for tax relief, energy reform and public infrastructure, progressive organizations and consumer advocates warned that these proposals rely on short-term fixes to address complex issues.

Local officials see strong alignment with regional priorities

Cebu’s top local government leaders emphasized that the President’s national direction closely mirrors ongoing provincial and municipal programs.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro welcomed the administration’s focus on healthcare expansion, disaster response and energy reform. She noted that national targets align with local initiatives, such as the Province’s medical scholarship program partnered with Cebu Normal University.

"The Province of Cebu remains ready to coordinate with the national government while continuing to pursue our own local priorities and programs," Baricuatro stated.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan endorsed proposed reforms to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act aimed at removing system loss charges from consumer bills. She also backed raising the annual income tax exemption threshold to P350,000, calling the tax relief a compassionate move to ease everyday cost-of-living burdens.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano similarly praised the address, pointing to shared goals in energy, workforce development, tax relief and public transit. Highlighting local progress, Ouano noted that Mandaue is already complementing national transit goals through its Libreng Sakay program, which will soon expand with new electric buses.

"Overall, we look forward to these commitments being translated into concrete programs. Strong collaboration between the national government and local government units will be key," Ouano said.

Business sector applauds anti-corruption stance and tax relief

Commercial groups applauded the speech for directly tackling high-profile governance issues and proposing targeted economic relief.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Barbara Gothong-Tan described the speech as "one of the most powerful and consequential" of the administration, citing the President's willingness to directly address alleged flood-control irregularities and mention his cousin in connection to the issue.

The MCCI expressed strong support for key economic proposals, including:

• Tax abatement for microentrepreneurs and corporate tax exemptions for small businesses

• Middle-class income tax relief and the removal of system loss power charges

• Zero tariffs on electric vehicle imports

However, Gothong-Tan noted the absence of a clear strategy for strengthening tourism — a vital economic engine for Cebu — and emphasized that restoring public trust requires firm execution over the administration's remaining two years.

Echoing those concerns, Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Carl Cabusas stressed that implementation will determine the real-world impact.

"Plans are important, but what the economy needs now is execution," Cabusas remarked, urging consistent action to build investor confidence.

Advocates call for systemic reform over quick fixes

Despite praise from local government and business sectors, progressive groups and energy reform advocates argued that the administration’s plans fall short of addressing root economic challenges.

Bayan-Central Visayas chairman Jaime Paglinawan dismissed the primary measures as temporary "band-aid solutions," asserting that subsidies and ayuda fail to fix structural inflation, poverty, or corruption. Paglinawan pressed for legislated living wages, job regularization and expanded state investment in public healthcare and education. He also questioned the administration's anti-corruption record, arguing that the recovery of roughly P800 million pales in comparison to the billions lost in alleged flood-control schemes.

Power for People Coalition (P4P) convenor Gerry Arances added that amending Epira solely to eliminate system loss fees does not address the core driver of high electricity prices: heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels. While welcoming the administration’s push for rooftop solar energy, P4P urged a total overhaul of the power regulatory environment and warned against new investments in nuclear and natural gas developments.

As the administration moves forward, the people of Cebu will be watching closely to see whether these ambitious plans turn into concrete results or remain unfinished promises. / KOC, ABC, DPC, CAV, ANV