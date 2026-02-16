Cebu leaders approve P107 billion for major 2027 projects

CEBU is one step closer to a massive infrastructure and social boost following the approval of over P107 billion in proposed projects. The Cebu Provincial Development Council (PDC) met on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, to greenlight these plans, which are now headed to the national government for funding in the 2027 budget.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who leads both the provincial and regional development councils, presided over the meeting where local leaders, mayors and regional agencies presented their vision for Cebu’s future.

Infrastructure takes the lead

The biggest slice of the budget — a staggering P71.74 billion — is dedicated to infrastructure and utilities. This sector is focused on making travel and daily life easier for Cebuanos.

Key highlights include:

• Better Travel: P20.48 billion is set aside for the “Tabang PamByahe Project,” a joint effort between the Department of Transportation and the Provincial Government.

• Roads and Bridges: The Department of Public Works and Highways has proposed P63.54 billion for various projects.

• Farming and Water: Billions are also earmarked for the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Agriculture to support local farmers.

Specific local needs were also addressed, including P100 million for infrastructure projects in Barangays Guinacot and Suba in Danao City.

Investing in people

The council didn’t just focus on roads; it also endorsed P31.26 billion for social development to improve schools and hospitals.

The Department of Education accounts for the largest portion of this fund at P17.67 billion. Significant amounts were also proposed for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (P6.1 billion) and the Department of Health (P5.62 billion). Cebu Normal University is also slated to receive P1.17 billion for its growth.

Protecting the environment and economy

Several other committees presented vital projects to ensure Cebu remains sustainable and business-friendly:

• Technology and Trade: P2.8 billion was proposed to boost digital connections and local commerce.

• Environment: P589 million is planned for nature protection. This includes a major "Master Plan" for Metro Cebu's sewerage system and a special grant from the European Union to ensure water security.

• Jobs and Tourism: Over P500 million is requested for projects involving fisheries, coconut farming, tourism, and skills training through Tesda.

What happens next?

While these projects have been approved by the provincial council, the journey isn't over yet. The Regional Development Council 7 will now review and combine these requests before sending them to the National Government to be included in the 2027 General Appropriations Act.

By planning ahead, Cebu's leaders hope to secure the necessary funds to keep the province growing and improve the quality of life for all its residents. / CDF