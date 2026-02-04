Cebu leaders back new ‘anti-epal’ rule on public projects

CEBU'S top provincial leaders are throwing their support behind a national crackdown on "epal" politics. Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco confirmed this week that they will follow strict new rules that ban officials from putting their names or faces on government-funded projects.

No faces on taxpayer-funded work

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recently ordered a nationwide ban on self-promotion by public officials. The directive requires all local governments to remove names, photos, and personal branding from any project paid for by the public.

Baricuatro welcomed the policy on Monday, February 2, 2026. She told reporters that provincial officials are expected to follow national rules and that the directive is not a problem for her administration.

"I do not support placing officials’ faces on government-funded projects," Baricuatro said.

Fairness in enforcement

Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco also agreed with the policy, noting that because projects are paid for by taxpayers, they should not be used for personal or political gain. However, he emphasized that the rules must be applied fairly across the board.

In an interview on Wednesday, February 4, Soco explained that while officials might use banners during official events like project turnovers, those materials do not stay up.

"It’s clear to us that after that, there should be no remaining tarpaulin showing our faces," Soco said. He clarified that while programs are identified during ceremonies to show where the funding came from, the "epal" signs are taken down once the event is over.

Why this matters

The DILG’s "anti-epal" policy is designed to remind the public that government projects belong to the citizens, not the politicians. By removing personal branding from signages and tarpaulins, the government aims to ensure that public funds are used for service rather than personal promotion.

With Cebu's top leaders officially backing the move, the province signals a shift toward more transparent and professional governance. (CDF)