Cebu leaders back P66.68 billion in new projects for 2027

THE Cebu Provincial Development Council (PDC) has officially supported a massive P66.68 billion plan for new infrastructure and education projects. These proposals, endorsed on Monday, March 2, 2026, are now being considered for the 2027 national budget.

The plan focuses on two main areas: upgrading schools to handle climate change and building stronger roads and sea walls across the province.

A major boost for "climate-smart" schools

The largest part of the funding—a total of P34.38 billion—is dedicated to a new Department of Education (DepEd) program called "Acquire." This program stands for Advancing Climate-Smart, Quality, Inclusive, and Resilient Education.

The goal of "Acquire" is to expand technical and vocational training. Experts predict that by 2035, the Philippines will face a shortage of 188,000 semi-skilled workers. This project aims to train students now so they are ready for those future jobs.

While the program is mostly funded by a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), it also received grants from several international education groups. During the meeting, Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan questioned why a loan was needed instead of using existing national funds. DepEd officials explained that because there are so many competing needs in the national budget, a loan was the best way to secure the money.

Strengthening roads and coastlines

The second-biggest portion of the budget comes from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). They have proposed P31.98 billion for 348 different infrastructure projects.

Specific projects highlighted for the town of Cordova include:

* P200 million for a new seawall to protect the coast.

* P200 million for a road featuring slope protection to prevent landslides.

These new projects come on top of P63.54 billion in other infrastructure work that the council already approved back in February.

Science, Environment, and Faster Justice

The council also endorsed several other specialized projects to help Cebu grow:

* Science & Technology: P167.42 million, which includes a P15-million Science Center for Sustainable Development.

* Environment: P150 million for a master plan to manage solid waste in Metro Cebu.

* Legal Support: The Office of the Provincial Prosecutor requested funds for better internet, training for officers, and a new vehicle. Because these needs are urgent, they were sent to the Provincial Peace and Order Council for faster action.

What’s Next?

All of these endorsed projects will be presented at the Regional Development Council (RDC) Full Council meeting on March 30. If approved there, they move one step closer to becoming a reality for Cebuano residents in 2027. (CDF)