Cebu leaders order crackdown on price gouging amid economic uncertainty

CEBU’s provincial and city governments are launching a coordinated effort to protect residents from unfair price hikes as global fuel volatility threatens to raise the cost of living. With recent reports of basic goods like rice jumping to P70 per kilogram in some areas, leaders are moving quickly to ensure that no one takes advantage of the situation.

Price watchdogs

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has issued a stern call to all cities and municipalities to immediately activate their Local Price Coordinating Councils (LPCCs). An audit found that only 11 out of 54 local government units (LGUs) in the province currently have these councils up and running.

To close this gap, the Capitol has summoned all mayors for a meeting on Thursday, March 12, to establish a unified system for monitoring prices and coordinating with national agencies like the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). This move is designed to stop significant price differences between neighboring towns, where some costs for basic goods have been reported as 15 to 20 percent higher than others.

Cebu City’s specialized response

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival has formalized his response by issuing Executive Order 066, Series of 2026. This order creates the Cebu City Special Price Monitoring and Consumer Protection Body (SPMCPB).

Operating directly under the Office of the Mayor, this new unit is tasked with:

Tracking retail trends for basic necessities and prime commodities.

Conducting joint inspections of public markets, warehouses, and gas stations.

Ensuring that all businesses comply with official Suggested Retail Prices (SRP).

Understanding your rights

The legal basis for these actions is the Price Act of 1992 (Republic Act No. 7581), which is designed to protect consumers from artificial price inflation during emergencies or periods of instability.

Local governments have the legal authority to monitor markets and take action against "price manipulation," which includes:

Hoarding: Storing goods beyond normal inventory levels to limit supply.

Profiteering: Selling goods at unreasonably high prices.

Cartels: Agreements between businesses to artificially increase prices.

Retailers found violating these laws face serious consequences, including administrative fines, the cancellation of business permits, and potential legal charges.

Stable inventory, vigilant monitoring

Despite the anxiety caused by global supply chain disruptions, officials emphasized that the province has a stable supply of food and fuel. Governor Baricuatro assured the public that Cebu maintains a three-month buffer for these essential commodities.

The current push is not about price controls, but about monitoring and fairness. Leaders are urging business owners and retailers not to use the global crisis as an excuse to overcharge their neighbors. By working together at the city and provincial levels, Cebu officials hope to keep the local economy stable and ensure that food remains affordable for every Filipino family.