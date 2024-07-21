Cebu leaders seek economic, education reforms in SONA

Concrete initiatives to bolster economic growth, improve the educational system, and enhance public services were among the issues that local Cebu executives wanted to hear from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Cebu City Representative Eduardo Rama Jr., in a phone interview on Sunday, July 21, said that he is looking forward to hearing Marcos Jr.’s administration’s milestones and accomplishments.

“As a legislator, we also await the President’s list of legislative priorities, specifically legislative measures to further economic development, improve our educational system, grow the agricultural sector, and the policy direction on artificial intelligence,” said the congressman.

He said that they will remain committed to supporting the President and his administration as they strive to uplift the Filipino people by improving the economy and bringing more opportunities for them.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that he hoped that Marcos would tackle things that could make the local governments better.

Garcia wanted to hear from the President’s state address about mass transportation, the lack of water, and his flagship program, the housing program called the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

“Those three will directly affect the local governments and the localities of cities and municipalities. Daghan pa kaayog problema ang Cebu City for example. Dili lang tubig, flooding, traffic, ug housing, daghan pagyud kaayo. Tingali if I can hear those three lang, malipay nako at least naay nahatagan og focus (Cebu City, for example, has plenty of problems. Not just about water, flooding, traffic, and housing, but a lot of problems. Perhaps if I can hear those three, I will be happy at least there is something that is focused),” said Garcia.

Preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, in a phone interview on July 21, said that he wants to hear first the state address of Marcos before commenting about it.

Rama said that he was “not interested” when asked what topics he was expecting to be tackled in Marcos’ Sona.

Prioritize education

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said he was particularly interested in hearing updates on the promises made by President Marcos during his previous addresses.

“Kung unsa ang programa ang iyang gisaad sauna, nya asa na ta dapita, para at least mahibaw-an sa katawhan (What is the program that he promised, what is its status, so the people will know),” Cortes said.

He added that it is essential for the public to know where they stand, especially on critical issues such as socialized housing and the state of the education system.

Cortes stressed the significance of improving education, viewing it as a fundamental tool for addressing the nation’s persistent problems.

“For me, education is the most powerful weapon to fight against our perennial problem, which is poverty,” said Cortes.

He stressed the need for concrete measures and actionable plans from the President to enhance the quality of education, ensuring that the youth are well-equipped for the future.

Cortes also pointed out the pressing issue of global warming, as he cited the recent severe flooding in the locality as a clear indicator of the urgent need for action.

“We can see the severity of the unexpected flooding. This is a wake-up call that global warming is a global challenge that needs global solidarity,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Cortes urged for comprehensive strategies and international cooperation to combat climate change effectively. / JPS, CAV