Cebu leaders to sharpen strategy skills on executive masterclass

CEBUANO entrepreneurs and professionals are set to participate in an intensive masterclass on strategy and leadership led by Dr. Brian To, OBE, a senior Wharton fellow.

The workshop, Highly Competitive Strategy and Leadership II, is the second installment in a three-part series by To. It is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at the City Sports Club Cebu, Cebu Business Park.

To, a senior practice professor of strategy and leadership, said the workshop targets chief executive officers, managing directors, board members and entrepreneurs who are motivated to transform their businesses.

“This is for leaders who want to move from where they are to where they need to go. It’s about survival, growth and thriving in an environment of constant change,” he said.

To was tapped by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to lead the workshop with the first installment held last June.

The workshop, structured as a three-part series, will focus on key aspects of corporate strategy: Strategy Formation, Strategy Development, and Strategy Execution.

“The Chamber’s support and leadership have been instrumental in bringing this series to Cebu. This would not have been possible without their commitment to advancing local business education,” he said.

To underscored the critical importance of crafting effective strategies to navigate today’s intricate business landscape. He pointed to key challenges such as geopolitical tensions, the U.S. and upcoming local elections, and the escalating impacts of climate change and declining foreign direct investments as significant pressures confronting businesses in the post-pandemic era.

Unlike traditional programs offered by leading international universities, To said that this masterclass is uniquely designed to address the specific needs and realities of Filipino professionals.

Participants will benefit from highlights of the master’s curriculum, focusing on advanced business strategy without requiring the time commitment of a full degree.

“The members of Cebu’s Chamber are highly experienced. They already know the basics of profit and loss management and market competition. This program focuses on the key highlights they need to elevate their businesses without requiring a year of study,” To explained.

To’s masterclass on strategy reflects a broader push to make high-level strategy education accessible in the Philippines, where such programs have historically been limited. The program’s development stemmed from the To’s frustration with the lack of strategy-focused education in the country.

“For too long, Filipino leaders have had to travel abroad and spend enormous amounts of money to gain access to top-notch strategy programs. This initiative ensures that our business professionals can learn from the best without the financial and logistical barriers,” he said.

To said this program is more than just a one-time offering—it’s part of a larger vision to reshape how business strategy is taught in the Philippines.

“We want to bridge the gap in strategy education here. It’s not just about learning from books; it’s about mentorship, coaching and applying best practices in the real world,” he said.

As part of his ongoing commitment to the Philippines, To is donating his professional fees from the seminar to the Simply Share Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to providing sustainable solutions to underserved communities.

To’s third and last part of the masterclass installment will be offered in the early part of 2025.

In addition to the seminar, To announced the upcoming launch of the Advanced Masters in Strategic Studies program to be adopted by the National Development College of the Philippines next year. / KOC