Cebu leaders urge SME mentorship

LOCAL leaders are calling for closer collaboration between local government units (LGUs) and the business sector to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) grow beyond survival mode and sustain livelihood programs that often falter after their initial rollout.

During the recent Cebu Province Economic Forum 3.0, Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, who also serves as president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)–Cebu Chapter, said the lack of sustainability and mentoring support remains a major challenge for small entrepreneurs and livelihood beneficiaries.

“Most of our people — whether employees or small business owners — don’t have a long-term mindset. Many think only about surviving the day, not where their business or livelihood will be in five or 10 years,” Suan said.

He noted that while national agencies and LGUs regularly launch livelihood programs, many of these initiatives fail to achieve long-term impact due to the absence of monitoring, training, and follow-through.

“We try hard to provide livelihood projects… Without proper guidance and training, the beneficiaries can’t sustain it,” he said. “There’s no continuity, and we end up with wasted resources.”

Suan urged national agencies and business chambers to help local governments integrate business mentoring, marketing, and financial literacy training into community livelihood programs.

“Without sustainability and continuity, our people will remain trapped in a cycle of unemployment and failed enterprises,” he said.

The town of Cordova and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) already have an existing program that capacitates the town’s fisherfolk, equipping them with business tools and mentorship.

But with Suan urging the province and business chambers to extend the same help to other LGUs, CCCI president Jay Yuvallos responded positively to the call, saying that they will be expanding their mentorship and entrepreneurship programs in partnership with other LGUs.

“We’ve been working with Cordova and other municipalities on business mentoring, marketing, and financial literacy,” said Yuvallos. “We’re open to expanding these efforts so more local enterprises can grow and sustain themselves.”

Provincial officials also acknowledged the need for tighter coordination between LGUs and national agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure that livelihood programs are backed by the right technical and business support.

“We are already planning to call a meeting of mayors, with the permission of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, to align local programs with DTI and DA initiatives,” said Melanie Ng, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Visayas vice president, who also co-chairs the Regional Development Council’s Economic Development Committee.

Global strategist Dr. Brian To, one of the forum’s speakers, emphasized that fostering planning, innovation, and leadership at the local level is key to sustainable growth.

“Programs fail when there is no planning or innovation,” he said. “Leadership must inspire people to think long-term and continuously improve.”

Suan said LGUs remain committed to supporting their constituents but need more structured and collaborative systems.

“We are trying hard to help our people,” he said. “What we ask is for partners who can guide them — not just start programs but sustain them.” / KOC