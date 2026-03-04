Cebu leaders warn against price hikes; City tightens fuel use

CEBU leaders are moving to protect residents from the economic "domino effect" of global tensions. As conflict in the Middle East threatens to drive up the cost of living, Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival have issued urgent warnings to stop price Manipulation and conserve public funds.

Gov. to retailers: "We are monitoring you"



On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Governor Pamela Baricuatro sent a stern message to businesses: do not use the global crisis as an excuse to overcharge customers. While there is no shortage of food or fuel in Cebu, reports have surfaced of some retailers jacking up the price of rice.

"Watch out because we are monitoring you," Baricuatro said during a press briefing. "Please do not take advantage of the situation."

The rice price gap:

Suggested Retail Price (SRP): P55 to P58 per kilogram.

Reported Highs: As much as P70 per kilogram in some areas.

Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces confirmed that teams are currently making rounds to identify and report any retailers involved in "price manipulation and abuse."

Cebu City tightens its belt

While the Province monitors shops, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has placed the city under "heightened economic preparedness." To save money as gas prices fluctuate, he has ordered all city departments to cut back on fuel.

Under the new rules, government vehicles are restricted to essential services only. Mayor Archival explained that the city must act early to ensure that public services like emergency response aren't interrupted if fuel costs continue to climb.

A growing crisis in waste disposal

One of the city's biggest concerns is the cost of moving trash. Following the tragic January 8 incident at the Binaliw landfill, which claimed 36 lives, the city has been hauling its waste 60 kilometers away to Aloguinsan.

This long trip is already expensive, but rising fuel prices could make it much worse.

Current annual cost: P500 million.

Potential cost: Up to P2 billion if fuel prices "balloon."

To prevent this financial disaster, the Mayor is asking residents to do their part by segregating trash, recycling, and composting at home to reduce the amount of garbage that needs to be hauled.

Looking ahead: Resilience at home

Mayor Archival is encouraging Cebuanos to find ways to be more self-sufficient. He suggested starting home gardens and conserving water and electricity to help the city stay economically strong during these uncertain times.

"Food security begins at home," the Mayor shared on social media, reminding residents that small changes today can help protect the community's future.