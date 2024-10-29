Cebu lechoneros ‘turn’ to Negros for cheaper hog price

CHEAPER prices per kilo of live hogs in Negros Island could have encouraged buyers to smuggle live hogs from the place to Cebu, according to a veterinarian.

Prices of live pork in Negros Island range from P120-P140 per kilo compared to P180 per kilo in Cebu, according to Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

Utlang told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, most lechoneros (people who cook roasted pigs) in Cebu opt to buy hogs from Negros Island due to their cheaper price, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Utlang said supplies of pork meat in Cebu City originate from the city and Bohol.

The Bureau of Animal Industry’s zoning status now validates Bohol as free of ASF, indicating that the city sources some of its supplies from Bohol but not from the province.

EO 16

The DVMF head’s statement on lechoneros preference came after nearly 100 hogs from Negros Island were seized in the waters off Dumanjug on Saturday, Oct. 26, shortly after Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia formed a task force to combat undocumented livestock shipments.

Garcia signed Executive Order (EO) 16 on Friday, Oct. 25, establishing the “Anti-Smuggling Inter-Agency Task Force,” which focuses on combating the illegal transport of livestock, goods and other cargo along the southern and western coastlines of Cebu. This initiative responds to reports of undocumented shipments arriving in several barangays without the necessary permits or clearances from government agencies.

Temporary ban

In 2023, Governor Garcia issued a temporary ban on live hog imports from Negros Oriental to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) in the province and protect its local hog industry.

The governor issued EO 7 lifting the temporary ban on April 27, but she still put in place strict regulatory requirements that include veterinary health certificates and negative ASF test results for live hogs and pork products.

These requirements played a part in smuggling of live hogs, according to Utlang.

“That’s why it’s being smuggled because they cannot be given a shipping permit due to the order imposed by the governor,” she said.

EO 7 states that a local shipping permit and livestock transport pass are required for the movement and shipment of live pigs for slaughter and live hogs for breeding; a shipping permit is required for genetic material such as semen; and a transport pass is required for frozen pork products, which include processed, cooked, or canned pork.

In April 2023, Utlang reported that the virus that causes ASF was first detected in Barangay Vito, Minglanilla on Nov. 16, 2022.

Utlang, who was not yet back as the Cebu City veterinarian at that time, contradicted Provincial Veterinary Office head Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy, who said that the first ASF case was detected in Carcar City on March 1, 2023.

According to Utlang, the ASF detection in Minglanilla came from the results of the testing of samples conducted by the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas.

Vincoy did not issue a public statement refuting Utlang. / CDF