Cebu leptospirosis cases up due to weeks of rainfall

THERE has been a rise in leptospirosis cases in the province of Cebu following consecutive weeks of rainfall, according to the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Analyn Empic, Nurse 1 of the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Pesu), said that based on their data from January to August, Cebu province recorded 37 cases of leptospirosis, eight of which were logged in August.

No deaths were reported, but most of those infected were men.

The data also showed that the youngest patient infected was under one year old, while the oldest was 55.

The most recent case involved a 23-year-old male.

This year’s figure is higher compared to the 38 cases recorded for the whole year of 2024.

Empic said the recurring flooding incidents contributed to the rise in cases.

“Labaw pa ang [datos] karon kay basin tungod sa mga baha-baha, mo saka ang atong kaso karon nga year,” said Empic.

(The data is higher now, possibly because of the flooding. That could be the reason for the increase in cases this year.)

Leptospirosis is a blood infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, which can be found in water or soil contaminated with animal urine, commonly from rats.

When a person has an open wound on parts of the body such as the nose, mouth, eyes, or skin, they may be infected and experience flu-like symptoms that, if untreated, could lead to death.

In line with this, the PHO urged the public to avoid wading in floodwaters during severe flooding in Cebu. If unavoidable, it is advised to wash feet with clean water and soap or take a bath afterward.

“Mag careful ta nga ma-expose ta kanang naa tay samad sa tiil, ma exposed ta og dirty water, labi na wala ta kabalo kanang mga kanal unya og mag baha masagol ang tubig sa kanal asa nay ihi sa baha,” added Empic.

(We need to be careful if we have wounds on our feet and get exposed to dirty water, especially floodwaters mixed with canal water that may contain animal urine.)

Those experiencing symptoms are advised to immediately consult the nearest clinic or doctor for further examination. (ANV)