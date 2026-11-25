THREE local government units (LGUs) in Cebu are moving to reduce paperwork and speed up business permit processing through a digital integration initiative that will allow local governments to verify business name registrations directly from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The City Government of Danao and the municipalities of Dalaguete and Carmen have joined the DTI’s initiative to link its Business Name Registration System (BNRS) with local Business Permitting and Licensing Systems (BPLS).

In a statement, the integration is expected to minimize repetitive documentary requirements, reduce verification time, and make business transactions more convenient, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Danao and Dalaguete formalized their participation through the signing of Memoranda of Agreement (MOAs) and Technical Annexes during a ceremony at the DTI office in Makati City on Nov. 11, 2026. Carmen had earlier submitted its signed agreement.

Under the arrangement, authorized LGU personnel will be able to electronically access and verify relevant business name registration information directly from DTI’s records, including registration status and other approved details.

This could eliminate the need for business owners to repeatedly submit the same documents during permit applications. Depending on the procedures adopted by participating LGUs, applicants may also no longer need to provide a separate copy of their Certificate of Business Name Registration.

The initiative forms part of DTI’s broader digitalization efforts to improve the ease of doing business through stronger coordination between national and local governments.

During the ceremony, Danao Vice Mayor Carmen Remedios H. Durano, who represented Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III, underscored the importance of translating improvements in government systems into tangible benefits for the business community.

The city government committed to supporting the integration as part of its efforts to improve business permitting services and encourage local economic growth.

Dalaguete Mayor Nelin B. Tambis, meanwhile, emphasized the need to make government services more accessible, efficient, and responsive to entrepreneurs, noting the importance of time and convenience for business owners.

Carmen’s submission of its signed MOA further expands Cebu’s participation in the initiative.

DTI Assistant Secretary Atty. Michel Kristian R. Ablan, supervising head of the Management Services Group, and Business Name Registration Division Chief Phillip Jason P. Roque led the DTI delegation during the ceremony.

Other participating LGUs included General Trias City in Cavite, Tagbilaran City in Bohol, and Cabuyao City in Laguna.

The agreements also establish provisions for confidentiality and information security, including compliance with Republic Act No. 10173, or the Data Privacy Act of 2012, and other applicable regulations.

The MOA signing marks a preparatory step toward implementation, with DTI and participating LGUs still needing to undertake further technical coordination to operationalize the system integration.

Once implemented, the initiative is expected to help reduce administrative requirements for entrepreneurs, allowing business owners to spend less time processing permits and more time managing and expanding their enterprises. / KOC