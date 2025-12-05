Cebu LGUs stay alert for ‘Wilma’

THE municipality of Alegria, southwest of Cebu temporarily suspended all river-related tourism activities on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 due to the threats posed by tropical depression (TD) Wilma.

Local officials prohibited canyoneering, trekking, and swimming after the town was placed under a yellow heavy rainfall alert.

Tourism operators and visitors were ordered to strictly comply with the mandate from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The MDRRMO, in coordination with the Municipal Tourism Office, announced the suspension citing the risk of sudden river swelling, flash floods, landslides, and slippery trails in ecotourism sites.

“This suspension takes effect (Friday) and will remain in force until further notice, pending improvement of weather and safety conditions,” the advisory said.

The affected activities include canyoneering, river trekking, swimming, and waterfalls activities, among others.

Alegria officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary updates.

Visitors needing to report emergency concerns are advised to contact the MDRRMO Alegria hotline.

Mandaue City

Meanwhile, evacuees in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, postponed their scheduled decampment on Friday due to the lingering effects of TD Wilma.

Barangay Captain Reb Cortes said said evacuees were originally expected to return home on Friday, but the weather disturbance made it unsafe.

Residents expressed continued trauma from previous disasters, with some fearing further damage to their already compromised properties.

“They were supposed to decamp today (Dec. 5), but tropical depression Wilma is still affecting us, so we decided to wait until the storm passes,” Cortes said.

Cortes said about six to eight houses were heavily damaged by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) on Nov. 4, while some residents have refused to return home because of the lack of electricity, water and stagnant floodwater around their properties.

Among those staying in the evacuation center is Lorena Montebon, who shared that the bad weather brings back painful memories of typhoon Tino, which severely affected their home.

“We are terrified because we still carry the trauma from Typhoon Tino, especially since my children were trapped inside our house,” she said in Cebuano.

She said floodwaters had risen so high that they were forced to climb to the roof as water reached the second floor of their house.

“It was our first time experiencing something like that. We had been flooded before, but only during typhoon Tino did we experience it that badly,” Montebon added.

She and her family have been staying in the evacuation center, the Umapad gym, for a month.

For another resident, Nenita del Carmen, returning home was emotionally difficult.

“When I saw our house, everything was gone. All our belongings were washed away. Nothing was left,” she said in Cebuano.

Del Carmen evacuated with only a bag containing three shirts and three pairs of shorts.

“With Wilma now, it feels like we might be shaken again. We were already traumatized by the earthquake, and then Typhoon Tino happened right after. It’s hard to sleep because it feels like my chest is constantly tightening,” she said.

As Umapad residents await safer conditions and the restoration of basic utilities, many continue to grapple with fear, uncertainty, and memories of past disasters hoping that recovery will come soon.

Northern Cebu

In Danao City, work in all City Hall departments was suspended starting at 12 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III issued the order and also urged private establishments to suspend operations and adopt work-from-home arrangements to ensure residents’ safety.

However, personnel from the City’s emergency and essential services remained on standby to respond to any disaster that may occur. All Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees were also ordered to be on high alert, activate their respective Emergency Operations Centers, and ensure that evacuation centers are ready for the evacuation of residents living in high-risk areas. / ANV, ABC, AYB