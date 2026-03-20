Cebu LGUs struggle to enforce waste law

TWENTY-FIVE years after the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, local government units (LGUs) in Cebu still struggle to enforce it. Despite all LGUs having 10-year waste management plans, implementation remains weak, exposed tragically by the Binaliw landfill collapse on Jan. 8, 2026 that killed 36 people.

To address this problem, the National Government is pushing reforms to reduce waste, enforce segregation and shift to a circular economy, but local enforcement lags behind.

Scrambling for solutions, local officials convened on Thursday, March 19, to tackle these gaps, just days after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) proposed large-scale recycling and strict source-reduction measures.

What just happened

Local leaders launched the “Clean Cebu Campaign” during the March 19 forum to improve waste systems across the province. Concurrently, the National Government proposed establishing centralized processing facilities to aggressively reduce garbage at the source.

The law and Cebu City’s landfill crisis

RA 9003 requires LGUs to divert at least a quarter of their waste from landfills within five years. It prohibits open dumpsites and mandates materials recovery facilities in every community so only residual trash reaches disposal sites.

All LGUs in Cebu reportedly complied with the initial planning requirement in early 2001, but execution stalled, according to former DENR secretary Elisea Gozun.

In Cebu City, the recent Binaliw landfill collapse forced its temporary closure, pushing the City Government to haul waste to Aloguinsan, over 60 kilometers away. This emergency measure doubled hauling costs and prompted Mayor Nestor Archival to postpone a strict “no segregation, no collection” policy originally scheduled for February.

Why implementation fails

Experts and officials cite a sharp disconnect between policy creation and actual execution. Gozun, for her part, pointed to a persistent governance failure.

“What’s difficult for us is this — I’m sorry to admit it — we’re very good at making plans, but having plans does not really mean anything. I’m sorry,” she said.

When asked if local governments fail to take the law seriously, Gozun agreed.

“Unfortunately, true,” she replied, adding, “It’s easy for us to make plans, but where is the implementation? It’s not really taken seriously.”

She also mentioned setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The way I see it, the Covid pandemic caused a decline in our performance. Many LGUs were already practicing it, but because of the pandemic, plastic use increased and, after the pandemic, their programs were no longer restored,” she said.

Stuck in planning phase

Cebu Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office chief Rodel Bontuyan confirmed that all towns completed the planning phase.

“Actually, all LGUs [have them],” Bontuyan said, adding that “way back in 2016 and 2017, the Provincial Government assisted local government units in the development of their 10-year solid waste management plans. It started with the Waste Analysis and Characterization Study, using that data as the basis for creating the plans.” However, Bontuyan acknowledged these strategies remain unexecuted.

“In fact, everything that the secretary said is already included in our Provincial Solid Waste Management Plan — it’s just that it has not been fully implemented,” he said.

“But when it comes to implementation, those are already there — including waste minimization, waste diversion and various strategies — it’s just that they have not really been operationalized or fully materialized,” he said.

Bontuyan stressed proper disposal starts locally.

“Ideally, it should really start at the barangay level, because all waste originates there, so it can already be segregated at the source before being collected by the municipality,” he said.

“Ideally, under RA 9003, only residual waste should be collected because recyclables and biodegradable waste are the responsibility of the barangay,” he said.

“So if we establish landfills, only residual waste should go there, which, based on our estimates, would be around 21 percent,” he said, noting that many communities lack funding.

“There is capacity, but some barangays still need support from higher levels and community engagement is very important,” he added.

Some solutions

For her part, Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources officer Araceli Gahi-Barlam shared Mandaue City’s 2019 diversion program as a step forward.

“Since launching our Solid Waste Diversion Program in 2019, we created two clear pathways for our waste,” she said. “We have recyclable, special and biodegradable wastes as diversion routes, and residual wastes for disposal.”

Seeking to prevent further tragedies and streamline costs, the private sector is advocating for an economic overhaul. The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently trained companies on adopting a circular economy, a model that promotes reuse and recycling to lower operational costs.

To support towns with limited resources in adopting similar models, Gozun suggested shared facilities.

“The law actually allows for clustering because it makes sense now. You need economies of scale and proper allocation,” she said.

What’s at stake

The crisis impacts daily life, local water sources and municipal budgets. Unmanaged waste creates severe hazards like the fatal Binaliw collapse. Taxpayers also bear the burden of exorbitant fees when cities are forced to haul garbage to distant towns. Without proper segregation, communities face the constant threat of uncollected trash piling up in their neighborhoods.

What we don’t know yet

It remains unclear how local governments will secure the massive funding required to build necessary materials recovery facilities. The timeline for Cebu City to develop a new permanent landfill is unsettled and it is uncertain when Archival will strictly enforce the “no segregation, no collection” policy.

Drafting the next steps

Moving forward, Governor Baricuatro said she will convert forum inputs into a formal action plan. The DENR, for its part, is pushing for an integrated waste data system to improve tracking and enforcement across the province.

Ultimately, Gozun said citizens must demand action.

“From my experience, I’ve really seen that people demand from our leaders, asking where the plans are and insisting that they should be implemented,” she said. “Because if there’s public pressure, there will also be a push for our political leaders to act — and not just the leaders, but all of us must do our part.” / CDF, EHP