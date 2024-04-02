Cebu LGUs suspend face-to-face classes due to intense heat

SOME local government units (LGUs) in Cebu have announced the suspension of face-to-face classes starting Wednesday, April 3, 2024, due to a recent increase in high heat index.

They said that schools will implement an alternative delivery mode of learning to minimize the disruption of weather conditions on students.

The heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, combines air temperature and humidity to indicate how hot the weather would feel to the human body.

Here are the LGUs that have announced suspensions as of Wednesday. This list will be updated:

Lapu-Lapu City

Face-to-face classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school will be suspended from April 3 to April 12. Private schools have the discretion to decide.

Liloan

Face-to-face classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school will be suspended from April 3 to April 12.

Talisay City

Face-to-face classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school will be suspended from April 3 to April 14. Private schools have the discretion to decide.

Minglanilla

Face-to-face classes in both public and private schools from kindergarten to high school will be suspended starting April 3. No specific end date has been provided.

City of Naga

Face-to-face classes in public schools in all levels will be suspended from April 3 to 14.

In a SunStar interview last March 18, Director Salustiano Jimenez of Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd 7) said that public and private school heads and principals have the discretion and are authorized to shift to modular classes “in cases of unfavorable weather and environment, such as, but not limited to extremely high temperatures" under DepEd Order 37 of 2022.

Weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas reported that Cebu will face a heat index of up to 38 degrees Celsius until Wednesday, April 3.

According to data he shared to SunStar Cebu on Monday, April 1, this falls within the "extreme caution category."

Earlier reports indicate that this level of heat index heightens the risk of heat-related illnesses such as cramps, exhaustion, and potentially, heatstroke.

Meanwhile, SunStar Cebu previously reported that the heat index in Cebu could reach a "dangerous" 51 degrees Celsius in the coming months.

Such high heat index can result in heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heatstroke with prolonged outdoor exposure.

Eclarino attributed the increase in the heat index to the El Niño phenomenon and the ongoing dry, hot summer.

He said that historical data in Pagasa shows Cebu typically experiences its highest temperatures in May.

On May 31, 2010, also during the El Niño phenomenon, the province recorded a surface temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

This coincided with its highest heat index of 49 degrees Celsius in history. (KJF)