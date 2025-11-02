Cebu LGUs suspend in-person classes ahead of ‘Tino’

AS CEBU braces for the impact of Tropical Cyclone “Tino,” several local government units (LGUs) across the province have suspended in-person classes beginning Monday, November 3, 2025, as a precautionary measure against expected rains, strong winds, and possible flooding.

Facebook pages of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Lapu-lapu City Mayor Cindy Chan, and Mandaue City Mayor Jonkie Ouano announced cancellation of classes from Monday, November 3 to Wednesday, November 5.

Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas also announced suspension of classes on Monday, November 3, until further notice.

In a Facebook post of Cebu Province on Sunday, November 2, some LGUs have opted to shift to the Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM) to ensure learning continuity.

In the First District, Minglanilla (November 3-5), San Fernando (November 3-4), City of Naga (November 3-4), and Carcar City (November 3-5) have suspended face-to-face classes, with Minglanilla and San Fernando adopting ADM.

Sibonga also declared class suspension starting Monday, November 3 until further notice.

In the Second District, Argao and Dalaguete have announced the suspension of in-person classes on Monday, November 3, with Argao’s suspension effective until further notice.

For the Third District, Asturias and Barili have called off in-person classes starting Monday, November 3, with Asturias’ suspension remaining until further notice.

In the Fourth District, Tabogon has announced the suspension of classes.

In the Fifth District, Carmen, Compostela, Liloan, San Francisco, Poro, and Danao City have suspended in-person classes, with some effective until further notice.

For the Sixth District, Consolacion (ADM) will suspend classes from November 3 to 5, while Cordova will do so from November 3 to 4.

In the Seventh District, Alcantara, Alegria, Badian, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, and Ronda have declared the suspension of in-person classes starting Monday, November 3, with several keeping the suspension in effect until further notice.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City has also opted to suspend in-person classes and shift to ADM from November 3 to 5.

The Cebu Provincial Government urged the public to remain alert and coordinate with their respective LGUs and disaster risk reduction and management offices for official updates. (CDF)