Cebu LGUs to get P3M for creation of DSWD hub

THE Cebu Provincial Government will provide P3 million in financial assistance to all local government units under its jurisdiction for the construction of a facility that will promote the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia made the announcement during the agency’s Walang Gutom Information Caravan, which was held at the Capitol Social Hall on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

“There will be a social welfare and development center in every city and town in the entire province of Cebu,” Garcia said. “That should be good news for city and municipal social welfare and development workers.”

Garcia said the center will serve as a hub for DSWD in the 44 municipalities and six component cities in Cebu Province.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian also attended Wednesday’s caravan, which also introduced Oplan Pag-abot Program and the Tara Basa! Tutoring Program.

According to him, the establishment of the DSWD center in LGUs “is very important to us because it will serve as a coordinating facility for the National Government and the local government.”

“That by itself is another milestone,” he said during the press conference after the activity.

The Walang Gutom program aims to end hunger within the next four years.

“The main goal of the President is by the time he steps out of the office dapat wala ng gutom na (there should be no hungry) Pilipino,” Gatchalian said.

The DSWD’s website describes Oplan Pag-abot Program “as a humanitarian initiative... aimed at extending a helping hand to individuals who live on the streets.” As for the Tara Basa Tutoring Program, it aims to create a learning ecosystem where college students from low-income families are deployed as tutors and youth development workers.

The DSWD and Garcia also signed agreements for the establishment of the first Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (Girls) in the country.

Secretary Gatchalian also turned over a ceremonial check for P40.1 million for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICs) for persons with disability.

The Provincial Government will be tasked to distribute QR-coded cards to over 11,000 AICs beneficiaries so they can receive the one-time assistance of P3,500 each.

The Province’s QR-coded system ensures that the financial assistance will be spent purely for intended purpose, such as the purchase of basic needs and commodities from partner stores. / CDF