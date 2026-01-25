Cebu LGUs to post cleanliness ratings

THE management of waste is often a silent, bureaucratic process that residents only notice when collection fails or litter accumulates. By mandating public dashboards to track cleanliness, Cebu is attempting to move environmental management from the back office to the public square. This strategy suggests that transparency is as vital to sanitation as the trucks and landfills themselves, framing waste disposal not just as a logistics problem but as a matter of civic accountability.

Cebu mandates waste transparency

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order (EO) 3, Series of 2026, on Sunday, Jan. 25, requiring all barangays, cities and municipalities in Cebu to publicly disclose waste management data. The order establishes the Provincial Cleanliness and Waste Management Plan and creates a Provincial Solid Waste Management Board to oversee a framework focused on reduction, segregation, and reporting.

Shift toward data-driven sanitation

The executive order signals a transition toward measurable governance in environmental protection. By institutionalizing a province-wide framework, the Provincial Government is moving away from ad hoc cleanup drives and toward a standardized system where every local unit is judged by the same metrics. This approach addresses a common gap in governance where intentions are clear but progress is difficult to verify without centralized data.

Stakes for public health and tourism

The primary concern of the mandate is the protection of public health and the preservation of Cebu’s status as a premier destination. The stakes involve:

Public health and ecosystems: The plan seeks to protect coastal and marine ecosystems from improper disposal and reduce health risks associated with poor sanitation.

Economic reputation: As a tourism-heavy province, Cebu’s economic health is tied to its cleanliness. The order requires beaches, ports and markets to undergo regular sanitation audits and public ratings.

Institutional transparency: By creating a provincial public cleanliness dashboard, the government is making local performance visible to the “audience of one” — the individual citizen — thereby increasing pressure on local officials to comply with waste laws.

Standardized tracking of local performance

The most significant requirement of the order is the mandatory Public Cleanliness and Waste Management Dashboard. These displays, which can be digital or physical, must provide the public with clear indicators of how their specific community is performing.

Required indicators include:

Litter counts and density in public spaces.

Compliance rates for waste segregation among households and businesses.

Specific metrics for recycling and composting.

Cleanliness ratings for key tourism assets like heritage areas and parks.

These metrics will determine the allocation of technical and financial support from the Provincial Government, effectively linking funding to proven cleanliness.

Decisions to watch

The success of the initiative depends on the transition from short-term visible reductions to long-term behavioral changes. Within the next six to 12 months, observers should look for the full operationalization of local task forces and the first wave of data appearing on public dashboards. The Provincial Solid Waste Management Board, led by Governor Baricuatro and Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix Mari Durano, will likely face challenges in ensuring that rural barangays have the technical capacity to maintain these data sets. The ultimate test will be whether this public pressure leads to a genuine decrease in waste generation over the next three to five years. / CDF