Cebu lifts state of calamity after earthquake, Typhoon Tino

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has officially lifted the state of calamity declared across the province following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, and typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu on Nov. 4.

The lifting was approved during the board’s regular session on Monday, May 4, 2026, through a resolution authored by PB Member Lakambini Reluya, following the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) to end the province-wide calamity status.

Reluya noted that the PDRRMC had determined the situation is now stable enough to shift toward long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

The PDRRMC earlier issued its recommendation to end the province-wide calamity status in a resolution dated April 1.

“It is necessary to officially lift the declaration of the state of calamity to restore normal governance operations and facilitate long-term development initiatives,” the PDRRMC resolution read.

The council also reported that emergency response operations have been completed, evacuation centers have largely closed and basic services and commodity supply levels have returned to normal across Cebu.

However, recovery and rehabilitation efforts remain ongoing in 19 affected areas, namely Madridejos, Sta. Fe, Bantayan, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Balamban and Asturias.

The PB resolution directs all concerned agencies to continue implementing rehabilitation and disaster resilience programs to sustain recovery efforts and strengthen preparedness for future emergencies.

Cebu Province was placed under a state of calamity in November due to widespread damage to infrastructure, livelihoods, and communities caused by the twin disasters.

The death toll from the earthquake that struck the north is 76, according to the Office of Civil Defense 7. Meanwhile, casualties from Typhoon Tino have reached 96 dead, 1,836 injured, and 43 missing, based on a situational report released by the PDRRMO on Nov. 25. / CDF