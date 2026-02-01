Cebu-linked artists featured in group show at Art Fair Philippines

QUBE Gallery will return to Art Fair Philippines for the sixth time when the fair opens from Feb. 6 to 8, 2026, at Circuit Makati in Makati City.

The gallery’s presentation, titled “Interwoven Space,” brings together artists it has worked with over the years: Janine Barrera, Francis Dravigny, Sio Montera and Jewelle Yeung. The exhibition also marks the introduction of Christopher George Ichikawa to the gallery’s roster.

Building on Qube Gallery’s previous appearances at the fair, the presentation continues its engagement with urban landscapes and materiality, extending these concerns toward relationships between the physical world, interior experience and ideas of the infinite.

Within the exhibition, Yeung and Montera approach abstraction through different registers. Yeung’s paintings engage luminosity and movement, while Montera’s works emphasize material presence and surface.

Barrera and Dravigny anchor the exhibition in the physical landscape, drawing from land, heritage and place. Barrera’s works focus on perception and lived experience, while Dravigny’s textile-based practice incorporates reclaimed materials and references to Philippine heritage. Dravigny’s section includes a collaboration with American painter and silkscreen artist Charles Lahti, extending textile practice through cross-cultural exchange.

The exhibition’s final section turns inward through Ichikawa’s mixed-media sculptures, which explore themes of identity, self-acceptance and intimacy.

“Interwoven Space” brings together local and international artists whose practices intersect through shared experiences shaped by Cebu, where Qube Gallery was founded, while reflecting broader regional and global influences. / PR