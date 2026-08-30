Cebu livestock value falls, retains No. 3 rank

CEBU Province recorded the country’s third-highest value of livestock production in 2025 at P23.39 billion, keeping the province in the No. 3 spot for the third straight year.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), in its 2025 Provincial Value of Production in Agriculture and Fisheries report released Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, said Bukidnon led the livestock sector with P36.09 billion, followed by Batangas with P32.74 billion.

Cebu ranked third in each of the past three years, although its livestock production value at current prices has declined since 2023.

The figure stood at P26.68 billion in 2023 and P24.56 billion in 2024 before falling to P23.39 billion in 2025.

Three-year slide

Cebu’s 2025 livestock production value was about 4.8 percent lower than the P24.56 billion recorded in 2024 and about 12.3 percent below its 2023 level.

Nationwide, however, livestock production value rose 5.9 percent to P420.60 billion in 2025 from P397.22 billion a year earlier.

National picture

The country’s total agriculture and fisheries production value reached P2.42 trillion in 2025.

Bukidnon remained the leading province with P162.34 billion, followed by Pampanga with P94.22 billion, Batangas with P93.88 billion and Pangasinan with P90.24 billion.

Cebu was not among the PSA’s top 10 provinces for overall agriculture and fisheries production in 2025. In 2024, it ranked 10th nationwide with a production value of P60.55 billion.

Crops remained the largest component of agriculture and fisheries production nationwide at P1.23 trillion. Poultry was valued at P440.75 billion, livestock at P420.60 billion and fisheries at P328.65 billion.

Sector leaders

Bukidnon also led crop production with P105.58 billion, followed by Isabela with P50.18 billion and Negros Occidental with P49.89 billion.

Batangas topped poultry production with P46.35 billion, followed by Bulacan with P31.81 billion.

In fisheries, Pampanga ranked first with P38.97 billion, followed by Pangasinan with P26.52 billion and South Cotabato with P24.32 billion.

Current prices

The figures are measured at current prices, meaning they reflect changes in production levels as well as prevailing farmgate prices.

The PSA calculates production value at current prices by multiplying the volume of each commodity produced by its average farmgate price during the reference period. Unlike figures measured at constant prices, current-price values are not adjusted to remove the effects of price changes.

The provincial statistics cover crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries and are used in compiling Provincial Product Accounts, particularly in estimating gross value added in agriculture, forestry and fishing at the provincial level. / DPC