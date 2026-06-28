Cebu locks down borders to protect P20-billion hog industry from swine fever outbreak

CEBU is tightening its borders to protect its massive P20 billion hog industry from the threat of African Swine Fever (ASF). Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order (EO) 36 on Friday, June 26, 2026, ordering strict preventive measures across the province. The move comes after a confirmed ASF outbreak in neighboring Negros Occidental, putting local officials on high alert.

Strict checks at the borders

The new directive sets a 45-day restriction on pass-through livestock vehicles coming from Negros Occidental and other affected provinces. Transporters cannot just enter freely; they must present valid shipping permits, animal health certificates and mandatory negative ASF test results.

To make sure everyone follows the rules, local government units (LGUs) will set up random checkpoints to stop anyone trying to smuggle pigs into the province.

Activating local defenses

Under EO 36, several rules have been put in place to keep the virus away:

• Local Task Forces: Section 2 orders all component LGUs (local government units) to activate local ASF Task Forces to stay ready for quick responses and continuous monitoring.

• Port Inspections: Sections 3 and 4 enforce strict inspections at ports facing Negros Island. Live hogs or pork products from infected zones are completely banned unless they have proper veterinary clearance.

• Farm Safety: Sections 5 and 6 require the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) to conduct continuous routine blood testing, enforce strict farm disinfection and immediately stop swill feeding (feeding pigs kitchen scraps).

• Market and Price Monitoring: Sections 8 and 9 direct officials to work with the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, police and coast guard to monitor market prices and enforce strict port controls.

• Public Awareness: Section 7 tasks the Provincial Information Office with spreading the word, urging consumers to buy pork only from verified sources and to report any dead pigs to veterinary authorities.

Protecting the lechon industry

SunStar Cebu reported on Wednesday, June 24, that the PVO expanded border controls at seaports because hogs move rapidly across provinces to satisfy the high demand for local lechon production. Officials are focusing heavily on seaports facing Negros Island — such as Toledo City and Tabuelan — to safeguard the industry and maintain Cebu's active zero-case standing.

PVO Head Mary Rose Vincoy clarified that Cebu Province currently has no recorded active cases of ASF, but warned that the danger is close.

"The African Swine Fever virus is already here present sa Philippines (The African Swine Fever virus is already here present in the Philippines)," Vincoy said. "So once it enters an area, ang virus naa na gyud na siya diha. It's just a matter of time when it's, uh, that right time conducive sa ilaha nga modaghan (So once it enters an area, the virus is really already there. It's just a matter of time when it's, uh, that right time conducive for them to multiply)," she added.

Aiming for virus-free status

The race to protect Cebu's pigs is also about the future of local farmers. The tightening of the borders aims to protect the local population of hogs, as 16 LGUs in Cebu are currently applying for an ASF-free status recognition from the Bureau of Animal Industry.

SunStar Cebu previously reported on March 2 that the PVO launched a province-wide hog surveillance program to help local raisers secure a "green zone" certification from the DA. By keeping the virus out now, Cebu hopes to protect its multi-billion peso industry and ensure a safe, steady supply of pork for the public. / CDF