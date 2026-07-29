Cebu logs 381 dengue cases, 2 deaths

NOT an outbreak but a growing concern. Provincial health officials gave this assurance after Cebu Province recorded 381 confirmed dengue cases and two deaths over the past four weeks, urging residents to seek immediate medical attention at the first sign of symptoms.

Consolidated data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed Toledo City recorded the highest number of cases with 49, followed by Barili (39), Talisay City (34), Consolacion (33), Carcar City and Medellin (19 each), Cordova and Dalaguete (17 each), Sogod (14), Danao City (13), Argao, Balamban and Compostela (12 each), and Liloan (10). Other municipalities reported fewer than 10 cases each.

The two reported deaths were recorded in Compostela and Consolacion.

Provincial Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, that the PHO continues to closely monitor all local government units with confirmed dengue cases.

Despite the increase, Catalan said the province has not reached outbreak levels, noting that the rise in infections is consistent with the rainy season when mosquito breeding typically intensifies.

“Epidemiologically, dili siya outbreak (It’s not an outbreak),” Catalan said.

She stressed that the PHO’s priority is to encourage prompt consultation rather than cause alarm.

“Amoa kay we’re really not there to cause panic or fear, but ang amo lang jud nga ibalik-balik: early detection, early treatment saves lives,” she said.

(We’re not here to cause panic or fear. We simply want to keep reminding everyone that early detection and early treatment save lives)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Christina Giango Canoy said all 16 province-run hospitals remain fully prepared to handle dengue patients, with sufficient bed capacity and dedicated fast lanes already activated for individuals presenting with dengue symptoms.

She said patients with mild illness are generally managed through outpatient care, while those showing warning signs or severe symptoms are admitted immediately.

Diagnostic services, including complete blood count (CBC) and NS1 antigen testing, remain available in provincial hospitals to allow doctors to quickly determine whether hospitalization is necessary.

Catalan emphasized that not every dengue patient requires admission.

“Dili tanan dengue case kinahanglan gyud i-admit dayon sa hospital (Not every dengue case needs immediate hospitalization),” she said, explaining that early-stage and mild infections can be safely managed through close outpatient monitoring.

She said rural health units and outpatient departments have also been instructed to speed up laboratory processing to ensure patients who require admission receive immediate treatment.

While hospital capacity remains stable, Canoy acknowledged that maintaining an adequate blood supply continues to be a challenge.

“Nihit jud ang supply sa dugo, mao nang dako kaayo og tabang kon magpa-early consultation para dili na moabot sa point nga kinahanglan na og transfusion,” she said.

(Blood supply remains limited, so seeking medical attention early greatly reduces the chances of patients reaching the stage where they need blood transfusions.)

Catalan likewise underscored the importance of voluntary blood donation, saying sufficient blood reserves are critical for patients who develop severe dengue and require transfusions.

To help strengthen the province’s blood supply, the Cebu Provincial Government will hold blood donation drives on Aug. 4 and 5 as part of its founding anniversary activities. / CAV