Cebu lot-only market draws strong demand

CEBU’S lot-only residential market continues to attract strong demand, with buyers showing sustained interest in higher-priced properties, according to property consultancy Colliers Philippines.

Cebu had about 23,000 lot-only units in its inventory as of the end of the first quarter, making it the second-largest lot-only market in the Visayas and Mindanao region after Negros Occidental, Colliers said.

The market recorded an average take-up rate of 94 percent, indicating strong demand for residential lots in the province.

“Lot-only projects are attractive given their large lot cuts; greener and more open spaces; and the potential for price appreciation,” Colliers Philippines said.

The consultancy noted that the luxury segment, covering properties priced at P10 million and above, accounted for all lot-only launches in Cebu in 2025. The segment also represented about a quarter of residential lots sold during the year.

Projects that contributed to demand included Vista Verde Residential Estates by Sta. Lucia Realty, Priveya Hills by AboitizLand, and Golfers Village by Duros Land, Colliers said.

The strong take-up of higher-priced lots reflects Cebu buyers’ purchasing capacity,

it added.

Residential lot prices in Cebu also posted an average annual increase of seven percent from 2016 to 2025, based on Colliers data. Some projects recorded compound annual growth rates ranging from eight percent to 27 percent during the period.

Colliers said investors are increasingly considering lot-only developments as an alternative to condominiums amid price corrections in some condominium projects, improving infrastructure connectivity and declining rental yields in the Metro Manila condominium market.

The consultancy said these factors have prompted some investors to explore other residential property options with potential for capital appreciation.

Lot-only developments may also appeal to investors seeking larger lots, more open spaces and potential long-term price appreciation, Colliers said. / KOC