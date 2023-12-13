Cebu-Magdugo line to be finished by end of December 2023

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is set to finish the Cebu-Magdugo 230-kilovolt (kV) line by the end of December 2023.

This was the announcement made by lawyer Cynthia Perez-Alabanza, NGCP’s public relations officer in a Power 101 Forum at Bai Hotel Cebu, Mandaue City on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The project was originally scheduled for completion in October 2023, but it was delayed due to several setbacks particularly with regards to the lot where two of its transmission towers have to be constructed.

Alabanza said the Cebu-Magdugo 230 kV line is a vital component of the Cebu-Negros-Panay Stage 3 project.

It is a 33-kilometer transmission line stretching from NGCP’s substation in Cebu City to Toledo City, crossing the mountain barangays of both cities.

It has been seen to solve and stabilize the monitored overloading and undervoltage felt on the 138kV overhead power transmission line of Cebu-Colon and Cebu-Quiot-Cebu that if left unsolved will result in power outages in Cebu.

Alabanza said the transmission line is also crucial for the maximization of the 450-megawatt power transfer from the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

The MVIP is only transferring half of its capacity through the Dapitan-Santander submarine cable as the Cebu-Negros-Panay transmission line project stage 3 (CNP 3) has yet to be completed.

Alabanza underscored the critical importance of completing these projects, noting that Cebu Province uses half of the total power supply in the Visayas grid, with Cebu City alone consuming also half of the power that is supplied to the province.

Another crucial project for Cebu province under the NGCP’s pipeline of projects is the Cebu-Lapu-Lapu 230kV transmission lines and Cebu-Umapad 230kV transmission line that are slated for completion by 2024.

Included under the pipeline project was the completion of the Cebu-Bohol Interconnection Project (CBIP) via the Argao-Maribojoc Submarine Cable in 2024.

Alabanza said that CBIP and CNP3 will serve as redundant transmission lines for Cebu Province.

She said the CBIP serves as a “loop” transmission line for a steady supply of power to Cebu province coming from the Luzon and Mindanao grids.

CBIP connects not only Cebu to Bohol transmission line, as there is also the Bohol to Leyte connection via submarine cables. (EHP)