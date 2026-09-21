Cebu magicians on the art of magic and turning tricks into experiences

Finding a passion in magic

For Marvin Cabanes, who specializes in bizarre magic, the craft has become a long-standing passion.

“It’s because I love seeing people’s reactions, and it is also my passion. Magic is already my obsession. I’ve been doing it for 17 years or more,” Cabanes said.

He chose bizarre magic because of its unique approach.

“It’s unique and fresh. Unlike other tricks you see at birthday parties or on social media, bizarre magic is something you rarely see,” he added.

Mentalist Nicel Quezon, meanwhile, finds fascination in the methods behind the craft.

“It’s the craft itself. The method behind it, or doing mentalism, is very unique and witty. If you practice the craft, you can really explore the deeper concepts of magic,” Quezon said.

For JV Tagaan, a close-up magician, his specialty reflects his personality.

“For me yes specializing magic is based on personality. Close-up magic is the best thing for me because I talk a lot,” Tagaan laughed.

Beyond learning a trick

Knowing a magic trick is different from performing it in front of an audience.

“Learning the trick itself can be amazing. But performing it for your friends and family is already a bold move,” Tagaan said.

“The performance is much harder because of how you interact with your audience, the nervousness when you already know the trick in your mind but you’re having doubts if it’s going to work.”

Cabanes said mastering a specific trick can take years.

“Learning the method is easy, but performing it perfectly takes time. For a specific trick, I would say five to seven years is enough. You will go through trial and error while practicing and performing,” he said.

Making magic personal

For Quezon, personalization is key to making a performance memorable.

“Choosing a card and having the magician reveal it might not be that memorable. But if you sign the card, put your birthday on it or draw something on it, it becomes more personal,” he said.

Tagaan explained that close-up magic works well during corporate events and weddings, where guests are often socializing.

“We perform two-minute magic tricks for guests while they enjoy their drinks and snacks,” he said, adding that cocktail parties provide opportunities to perform at tables.

Reading the audience

Magic also involves observing how people react.

“When I showed the wrong card, I checked their body language and how they acted. That’s what I usually observe,” Tagaan said.

He explained that this helps magicians approach guests during private events.

“We need to know how we can enter their space so we can perform for them. It’s important to check their body language so we know how to approach them and customize the performance.”

The mystery of bizarre magic

Bizarre magic uses unusual objects and theatrical elements, making it adaptable to different events.

“If you ask people if they’ve seen a magic trick, they usually think of cards or coins. But with bizarre magic, you can show them a needle or something they haven’t seen before,” Cabanes said.

“They become intrigued because they don’t know what to expect. Afterward, they experience something unique.”

However, he emphasized the importance of adapting performances to the audience.

“You can’t perform a bizarre trick involving a blade or needle for kids because we don’t want them to imitate it,” he said. “We customize tricks based on what the client needs, and it can still be bizarre magic.”

Cabanes also admitted that practicing tricks involving sharp objects can be nerve-racking.

“It’s truly nerve-wracking, especially when it involves nails, needles and other things like knives,” he said.

Mentalism and connection

Quezon explained that mentalism involves observing people rather than literally reading their minds.

“It’s not about reading minds, predicting your life or predicting the lottery. Instead, I read people through their body language and verbal cues,” he said.

He also sees mentalism as a way to connect people during corporate events.

“Instead of watching a 20-minute show onstage, mentalism allows you to go around and interact with people,” Quezon said.

“Psychology is the building block of getting into it,” he added.

Patience behind the performance

Despite their different specialties, the magicians agreed that mastering the craft requires dedication.

Cabanes said practice remains essential.

“If you don’t have patience, you won’t have the dedication to overcome obstacles,” he said.

Tagaan recommended that aspiring magicians begin with close-up magic because it can be practiced using everyday objects.

Quezon, meanwhile, encouraged new performers to seek guidance from experienced magicians.

For these performers, magic goes beyond the illusion. It is a continuous process of learning, connecting with people and finding wonder in the unexpected.