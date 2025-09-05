Cebu malls going for lifestyle trifecta

Cebu is not new to reinvention. Through the decades, its streets, neighborhoods and landmarks have taken on new roles, adjusting to the rhythms of its people. Today, that spirit of reinvention is extending to some of the city’s most familiar communal spaces: the malls.
Ayala Center Cebu, a fixture since the ‘90s, is in the midst of a significant renovation that is about 75 to 80 percent complete, with plans to unveil its expansion wing soon.
AyalaMalls Central Bloc, sitting in the middle of Cebu IT Park, continues to draw in young professionals and the BPO workforce, becoming less of a mall in the traditional sense and more of a hangout hub stitched into the work-life cycle of thousands.
And finally, there’s Gatewalk in Mandaue, set to open in a few years, which has been envisioned as an entertainment-driven space, a sort of “capital of fun” where food halls and creative hubs could shape how people spend their evenings.
Together, these three projects signal a reshaping of how Cebuanos gather, socialize and navigate their days. If the early decades of mall culture were about air-conditioned relief and imported goods, this next chapter seems to be about weaving lifestyle, leisure and identity into physical spaces.
As Ayala reportedly pours P12.7 billion into these Cebu projects, the larger story isn’t just about investment figures or square meters of leasable space. It’s about how Cebuanos themselves will redraw their routines around these evolving environments.