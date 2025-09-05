Cebu malls going for lifestyle trifecta

And finally, there’s Gatewalk in Mandaue, set to open in a few years, which has been envisioned as an entertainment-driven space, a sort of “capital of fun” where food halls and creative hubs could shape how people spend their evenings.

Together, these three projects signal a reshaping of how Cebuanos gather, socialize and navigate their days. If the early decades of mall culture were about air-conditioned relief and imported goods, this next chapter seems to be about weaving lifestyle, leisure and identity into physical spaces.

As Ayala reportedly pours P12.7 billion into these Cebu projects, the larger story isn’t just about investment figures or square meters of leasable space. It’s about how Cebuanos themselves will redraw their routines around these evolving environments.