Cebu, Mandaue biz chambers welcome new leaders

THE Cebu and Mandaue business chambers have announced the appointment of new presidents to lead their respective organizations.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) is set to embark on a new chapter under the leadership of entrepreneur Mark Anthony Ynoc, vice president of Prime Movers Total Logistics Inc., who assumed the role of the chamber’s new president.

He succeeded MCCI’s Kelie Ko, general manager of KGK Management Inc.

Ynoc is also the general manager of San Remigio Beach Club and (Sports and Leisure Resort) and San Remigio Pension Suites. He is also the chief executive officer of his own Ynoc International Trading Company, an import/export business.

He was the youngest member of MCCI’s Board of Trustees at 29 years old in 2014.

According to a 2019 report of SunStar Cebu, Ynoc’s father played a huge part in his journey as an entrepreneur.

“His victory — from being a fisherman, waiter, construction worker to a business owner who is now giving back to the community — is a story I would love sharing to people because it is my source of inspiration. Everything I am is just a small reflection of what my father went through in business.

“I learned from my father that it’s okay to lose money but never one’s credibility. Money lost can be found, but losing trust is difficult to earn back. I also learned from him the attitude of giving back. Now he has 1,500 scholars,” Ynoc said.

MCCI said Ynoc is set to lead with vision and excellence. In his inaugural speech, he expressed gratitude and commitment to nurturing Mandaue City’s vibrant business environment.

CCCI’s new prexy

On the other hand, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has elected Jay Yuvallos as the chamber’s new president, succeeding Charles Kenneth Co.

According to CCCI, Yuvallos is a distinguished figure in the realm of commerce and industry, known for his extensive contributions and leadership roles. He has been president of Interior Basics Export Corp. since 1994 and YZ Global Resources Inc. since 2007.

Yuvallos also became president of Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation Inc. and chairman of Cebu X (International Furniture Exhibition). He was also one of the Philippine representatives in the Asean Business Advisory Council, alongside Manny Pangilinan and Teresita Sy-Coson, during the stint of then President Benigno S. Aquino III. Yuvallos represented the small and medium enterprises.

“As the newly elected president of the CCCI, Mr. Yuvallos is poised to continue his legacy of driving economic growth and fostering collaboration within the business community,” the chamber said. /KOC