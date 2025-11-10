Cebu, Mandaue cities unite to solve flooding

THE Cebu City and Mandaue City governments are jointly implementing a flood control project that involves the construction of a large canal or culvert to channel water from upland barangays to the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the ongoing project is part of a joint commitment signed by the two LGUs in September 2025 to strengthen flood mitigation measures across shared waterways.

He said while construction was temporarily halted due to Typhoon Tino, work has resumed as both cities push to complete this critical drainage system to protect residents from recurring floods.

“The water coming from Maria Luisa (Subdivision) in Banilad, Doña Rita (Subdivision), and San Carlos (Talamban) goes down to Santo Niño (Village) and Rolling Hills in Mandaue. Mandaue is now constructing a large canal or culvert from Santo Niño toward the river so that the water from our side can flow directly out,” he said in a press conference on Monday, November 10, 2025.

As part of the partnership, Mandaue City will also install an early warning system for Cebu City communities near flood-prone areas.

“They told us they will install the early warning system in our area, and we will be the ones to monitor it,” Archival said.

He said for now, this was the only major development under the joint commitment following the signing of the agreement, but it marks a key step toward long-term flood mitigation in Metro Cebu.

On Sept. 17, both cities signed a joint commitment for Beyond Borders 4.0, an inter-city collaboration that seeks long-term solutions to recurring flooding problems affecting Cebu and Mandaue, particularly along the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers.

The initiative, first launched four years ago by previous administrations, brings together local governments, national agencies, the academe, and private sector partners to craft sustainable strategies that address Metro Cebu’s complex flooding and drainage challenges.

Archival said Cebu City, being upstream, plays a crucial role in mitigating the flooding experienced by neighboring Mandaue City, which sits downstream.

Among the measures being pursued are the installation of catchment systems, gabion dams, and river channel improvements to better regulate water flow and minimize overflow during heavy rains.

Archival said the two cities will also conduct more river clean-ups, especially once the weather improves, to reduce siltation, garbage buildup, and obstruction along riverside communities, which contribute to recurring floods during typhoons and heavy rains.

“Hopefully, if fewer families live beside the rivers and if we maintain proper drainage, we can minimize the garbage and debris flowing downstream to Mandaue,” he said.

The two cities’ partnership aims to integrate flood management systems along the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers, which serve as crucial drainage channels for both urban centers. / CAV