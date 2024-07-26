Cebu, Mandaue eyeing flood control projects

THE cities of Cebu and Mandaue will be constructing flood control infrastructure withe the onset of rainy season after months of dry season.

In response to the recent severe flooding incident in Metropolitan Cebu, several flood-control projects were proposed during a roundtable discussion hosted by the local government units (LGUs) of Cebu and Mandaue in a meeting held at the Bai Hotel on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The country experienced the El Niño phenomenon from last year until May 2024, creating favorable conditions for implementing flood-control projects. However, with the onset of the rainy season, both LGUs collaborated comprehensively for the first time this year to address potential flooding concerns.

The heavy rainfall in Cebu City’s mountain barangays last July 15, resulted in the overflow of Butuanon River, submerging parts of Barangays Umapad, Paknaan, and Ibabao-Estancia in Mandaue City. It affected around 190 families in Umapad alone.

During the meeting Thursday, the discussion centered on solutions such as the Gabion dams, the Comprehensive Drainage Master Plan, and the construction of the riprap along the rivers, waterways, and tributaries.

It was attended by representatives of Cebu and Mandaue cities, and their City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), along with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7).

Roundtable

The Cebu and Mandaue City LGUs outlined the flooding incidents experienced during the recent heavy downpours in July and reviewed the effectiveness of existing initiatives and measures in place.

Danilo Haque of Cebu City Task Force Gubat sa Baha emphasized the importance of constructing mini and gabion dams upstream of the river.

He said that these structures would effectively control flooding by trapping sediment in the upstream and facilitating water recharge or retention before it flows down.

Haque stressed the long-term benefits of gabion dams for sustainable flood management.

For 2024, Reymarr Hijara of the Cebu Cenro outlined several projects to be undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

These include a P200 million project for gabion dams upstream of the Butuanon River, a 19-hectare reforestation initiative in collaboration with Ayala Land, rainwater harvesting, permeable spaces legislation, and a four million feasibility study for the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers.

These projects are set to be implemented in the city this year and next.

However, frustration was evident as local officials expressed their dissatisfaction with previous unmet promises.

“I am sick and tired of your promises,” said Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes to DPWH Region 7.

Cortes said that despite assurances from DPWH since 2022, the promised projects have not materialized, leaving the city vulnerable to floods.

DPWH 7 Officer-in-Charge Danilo Villa Jr. has assured the mayor of continued coordination and support for the City’s flood mitigation efforts.

“We will solve this problem together. I personally commit to this with the help of Congresswoman Lolypop (Ouano-Dizon). We will work hand in hand,” Villa said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He also assured that the DPWH would seek sources of funding for the necessary infrastructure, provided that construction does not infringe on private property.

Villa also said that Cortes will handle issues related to informal settlers, while the DPWH will focus on securing funds and ensuring legal compliance for the projects.

Mini dams

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, in a press conference on Thursday, July 25, said that there are several mini dams proposed in the upland barangay.

Garcia said that this will serve also as a water impounding facility, in which five barangays have already been identified by the Task Force Gubat sa Baha.

The collected run-off water can be treated by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District and distribute it as clean, potable water for their consumers, Garcia said.

“Gamit gyud kaayo if makahimo nata anang mini dams nga naa diha sa kabukirang barangay. Ang problema ra gyud is really the round off water coming from the mountains and di na makasugakod ang atong drainage system tungod sa kakaraan (It will be very useful if we can build those mini dams that are in the mountain barangays. The only problem is really the round off water coming from the mountains and our drainage system can’t handle it because it’s old already),” Garcia said.

Haque, in an executive session on Wednesday, July 24, told the City Councilors that they are proposing to establish a mini dam at Barangay Budlaan, Sirao, Talamban, and Toong Pardo.

“As flood control, we might as well look into modified gabion or mini dams, where we can really calculate accurately the volume of water that can be retained,” Haque said.

Haque said that Toong Pardo Mini Dam will span 59 hectares with a capacity of 7.5 million cubic meters of water; Talamban Mini Dam with 2.1-hectare area and a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters; Budlaan Mini Dam to have an area of 1.4 hectares and capacity of 50,000 cubic meters; and Sirao to have a span of 4.1 hectares and 150,000-cubic-meter capacity.

The mini dam in Toong Pardo benefits the lowland barangays of Bulacao and Inayawan, while the Talamban Mini Dam minimizes the run-off water towards the Cabancalan portion of Mandaue City, Haque said.

Last July 10, the Cebu City Council passed a resolution, authored by City Councilor Jerry Guardo, requesting Garcia to allocate funding for the construction of dams in the upland area.

According to the program of works and estimates of the Department of Engineering and Public Works, a budget of P150 million for 13 series sites along the Pulangbato River.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has blamed improper waste disposal for the flooding that submerged many communities, particularly in Metro Manila, during the onslaught of Southwest Monsoon, or habagat, and Typhoon Carina.

He urged the public to dispose of their trash properly as an additional preventive measure against flooding, noting that garbage disposed indiscriminately ends up clogging drainage systems.

Aside from poor trash disposal, the President said climate change also had to do with the flooding. Marcos has also ordered a review of the designs of some of the country’s flood control programs. / with reports FROM CAV and TPM