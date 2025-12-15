Cebu, Mandaue police on heightened alert

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) have deployed a combined force of over 870 police officers and force multipliers to secure churches and public areas for the start of the nine-day Misa de Gallo.

The deployment began early Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, across Catholic churches in Cebu and Mandaue cities. Police across Central Visayas are now on heightened alert, meaning no personnel are permitted to take leave or be absent from duty.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Losbaños, CCPO information officer, the police prepared extensively for the activity, aiming to ensure no major security incidents.

CCPO personnel deployment, numbering 574 officers plus force multipliers, was based on identifying churches with large numbers of churchgoers, including smaller parishes.

Losbaños added that personnel were deployed inside and outside the churches to serve as perimeter security. Members of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) were also deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Designated police officers, together with the Mobile Patrol Unit, are conducting roving patrols in interior barangay areas to prevent theft and other crimes. The CCPO also increased the number of personnel manning elevated outposts, particularly those near churches, to further strengthen security.

“We are now on alert, which means no police personnel are allowed to go on leave or be absent. We also appeal to our fellow Cebuanos to properly secure their homes before leaving to avoid any untoward incidents,” Losbaños said.

The public was also urged to immediately contact the police if they notice anything suspicious in their area so authorities can respond promptly.

The MCPO has similarly intensified its security deployment for the Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo celebrations to ensure public safety throughout the holiday season.

MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro confirmed that personnel have been fully prepared and deployed since the first night of Simbang Gabi, with operations set to continue daily until Christmas and through the New Year.

“The Mandaue City Police Office is ready for the deployment of our personnel starting tonight for Simbang Gabi and for the nine days leading up to Christmas during the Misa de Gallo,” Villaro said.

She said more than 300 police personnel have already been deployed to secure at least ten identified churches across Mandaue City, as well as gymnasiums being used as alternative mass venues. Security coverage has also been extended to malls, public markets, and other areas where large crowds are expected.

Deployment levels are subject to daily adjustments depending on the assessment of station commanders and the security situation in specific areas. Regular patrol and roaming operations remain in place, especially during Misa de Gallo hours, to maintain police visibility and deter possible criminal activity.

Villaro emphasized that police alertness will remain high throughout the season.

“Even if there are holiday breaks, our personnel remain on alert. Our patrol and roaming units will continue to operate throughout the period,” she said.

The MCPO assures the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and order as residents observe religious activities and holiday traditions. / AYB and ABC