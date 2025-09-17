Cebu, Mandaue renew Beyond Borders partnership to tackle flooding

THE cities of Cebu and Mandaue have reaffirmed their commitment to work together in addressing flooding and river rehabilitation through the continuation of the Beyond Borders program on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano signed a joint commitment for Beyond Borders 4.0, an inter-city collaboration that seeks long-term solutions to the recurring flooding problems affecting both cities, particularly along the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers.

The initiative, first launched four years ago by previous administrations, involves local governments, national agencies, the academe, and private sector partners in crafting sustainable strategies to address Metro Cebu’s flood concerns.

Archival said Cebu City, being upstream, plays a key role in easing the flooding experienced in Mandaue, which sits downstream.

Among the measures being pursued are the installation of catchment systems and gabion dams to regulate water flow. Two small dams have already been built in Barangay Pulangbato, and are set for completion by early November.

“Instead of releasing all the water at once, these catchments will help regulate flow to minimize flooding,” Archival said.

He added that garbage from upstream areas contributes to clogging in Mandaue’s waterways, making public awareness equally important.

“We must remind our communities that our rivers are not dumping grounds. Action is key,” he said.

Cebu City is also prepared to invest in early warning systems for flooding, which will primarily benefit downstream Mandaue.

Archival said Mandaue will provide the devices, while Cebu City will assign personnel to operate and monitor them.

Ouano welcomed the strengthened partnership, noting that collaboration remains crucial as Mandaue continues to bear the brunt of flooding.

The following priority projects were identified:

Rehabilitation of Mahiga River

Subangdaku Bridge works

Channel improvement

Dredging

Construction of water catchment facilities in upstream Butuanon River (e.g. gabion dams)

Rehabilitation and development of riverbank easements (e.g. bamboo planting)

Installation of early warning systems for Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers

Strengthened solid waste management and installation of trash traps

Revision and improvement of the drainage masterplans of Cebu and Mandaue

With both cities aligning on more concrete actions, officials are hopeful that Beyond Borders 4.0 will yield results that past phases have only laid the groundwork for. (CAV)