Cebu, Mandaue seal beyond borders 4.0

THE cities of Cebu and Mandaue have committed to complete six major projects under the Beyond Borders 4.0 program by 2028. The projects aim to rehabilitate the Mahiga Creek and Butuanon River and reduce flooding that has repeatedly submerged roads, homes and businesses in recent years.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced their agreement to speed up the plan, saying the two waterways are not just natural boundaries but “lifelines for the community” that must be restored.

Geography of the problem

Flooding is no longer just an inconvenience in the two cities and other parts of Metro Cebu; it has become a recurring urban crisis. Heavy downpours have repeatedly led to waist-deep floods along major roads, crippling traffic, forcing businesses to halt operations and displacing riverside families.

In Mandaue, downstream barangays such as Subangdaku and Tipolo are among the worst hit whenever waters from upstream Cebu City overflow. Residents often brace for floods that come with little warning, worsening the risk to lives and property.

Experts point to clogged rivers, silt buildup, encroachment on easements and unregulated solid waste disposal as key contributors. Climate change, which has intensified rainfall patterns in recent years, has only made the problem more urgent.

The big question

What does it take to finally turn flood-control plans in Metro Cebu into lasting results?

The plan

The Beyond Borders 4.0 program outlines six flagship projects:

Fixing the Mahiga Creek: This includes works around the Subangdaku Bridge, widening and improving the river channel and dredging to allow smoother water flow.

Gabion dams in upstream areas: Two dams are already being constructed in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, with P60 million in city funds. These rock-filled wire cages are meant to slow water flow and prevent flash floods downstream. Archival said completion is expected by November 2025 and more could follow if proven effective.

Easement restoration: Bamboo planting and other measures will be carried out along riverbanks to reduce erosion and discourage illegal structures.

Early warning systems: Modern flood alert devices will be installed along Mahiga Creek and Butuanon River to warn residents of rising waters in real time.

Trash traps and solid waste management: Strategic barriers will catch garbage before it enters critical points in the waterways, reducing blockages.

Drainage master plan updates: Both cities will revisit and modernize their flood-control strategies to reflect updated river maps and flood risk studies.

Partnership

The Beyond Borders initiative began four years ago under different city administrations. The first phases focused on dialogue and limited cooperation.

Ouano cited the installation of an early warning device as one of the early successes, though he admitted that past efforts were undermined by weak monitoring. Some devices reportedly went missing after installation.

Phase 4, according to both mayors, represents a shift toward accountability and concrete action, with clearer deadlines and a stronger push for implementation.

Different roles, shared responsibility

Archival emphasized Cebu City’s “upstream duty.” Since its rivers flow downstream into Mandaue, floodwaters that start in Cebu often end up submerging Mandaue’s low-lying communities. “We’ll just install two [gabion dams] for now, and if they’re effective, we’ll add more,” Archival said, underscoring Cebu’s role in managing water before it reaches Mandaue.

Ouano, meanwhile, stressed accountability in maintaining systems like early warning devices and trash traps. He noted that previous failures were not about funding but about poor oversight. This time, he said, both cities must ensure personnel are assigned to manage and monitor the new facilities.

What’s at stake

For ordinary residents, the projects could mean the difference between safety and disaster during heavy rains. For businesses, reduced flooding could save millions in lost revenues.

What we don’t know yet

While the roadmap looks ambitious, questions remain: Will the two cities sustain coordination through political changes? Can both Cities secure enough National Government support and funding to meet the 2028 deadline?

What’s next

Technical meetings between Cebu City and Mandaue engineers and environment offices are already underway. Recommendations from these sessions are expected soon and both mayors pledged to act on them without delay.

The first tangible results may be seen as early as November, when the Pulangbato gabion dams are scheduled for completion. But the bigger test will come during the next series of heavy rains: will the new efforts bring real relief, or will the floods return as before? / CAV, ABC