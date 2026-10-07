Cebu manufacturers face double-sided pressure

CEBU’S manufacturing revival could face pressure from both rising competition from Chinese imports in the domestic market and a narrowing tariff advantage for Southeast Asian production following the latest US-China trade reset, a business leader said.

The developments could make it more difficult for Philippine manufacturers, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to compete at home while also limiting the country’s ability to attract investments seeking an alternative production base to China.

“It’s already happening in Mandaue. Our SMEs now opt to just import and repack goods to survive,” Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan said.

Gothong-Tan said the combination of cheaper imported products and high domestic production costs is discouraging businesses from investing in manufacturing, pushing some firms instead toward importing, trading and repackaging products.

China remained the Philippines’ largest source of imports, supplying $23.23 billion, or 29.7 percent of the country’s total imports, during the first half of 2026, according to Philippine Statistics Authority data.

She said the resulting competition could further weaken the country’s manufacturing base, particularly for smaller producers already burdened by high electricity and other operating costs.

“Instead of pushing themselves to expand, mag-import na lang, so they can compete in the domestic market,” she said.

Gothong-Tan said some Chinese products are already entering the Philippine market at prices that make it difficult for local manufacturers to compete.

The pressure could intensify as China continues to deal with excess industrial capacity and seeks markets for its manufactured goods, analysts and business groups have said.

The US-China tariff reset adds another dimension to the challenge.

US-China trade deal

The South China Morning Post recently reported that the United States and China are set to reduce or waive additional duties on a list of goods worth about US$30 billion, with more than 90 percent of the Chinese products covered expected to return to most-favored-nation tariff treatment.

Many of the products are everyday consumer goods, and US tariffs on a number of them could fall below 10 percent, the report said.

The development could weaken one of Southeast Asia’s recent competitive advantages.

Higher US tariffs on Chinese goods had encouraged manufacturers to shift some production to Southeast Asia to reduce their exposure to US trade barriers. But if Chinese-made products can again enter the US at lower tariff rates, the incentive for some companies to relocate production to the region could diminish, the report said.

This could be particularly challenging for the Philippines, which faces an additional US tariff of 12.5 percent.

The tariff puts Philippine exporters at a disadvantage against some Southeast Asian competitors and could make the country less attractive for manufacturers targeting the US market, particularly for products where production costs are already highly competitive.

The Philippines could face pressure on two fronts -- Chinese goods competing with locally made products in the domestic market, while Philippine-made products face a tariff disadvantage in the US market.

For Cebu, the development threatens to reinforce a shift among SMEs away from manufacturing and toward trading and import-dependent business models.

“If people are not encouraged to manufacture anymore, they are encouraged to trade and rebrand and repackage in the Philippines,” Gothong-Tan said.

She said the longer-term concern is the erosion of the country’s industrial capacity as fewer businesses see manufacturing as a viable investment.

The Philippines needs to strengthen its manufacturing workforce and production capacity, Gothong-Tan said, pointing to Vietnam’s much larger manufacturing base as a benchmark.

The challenge is particularly urgent for Cebu, which has traditionally been one of the country’s major manufacturing and export centers.

Business groups in Cebu have repeatedly cited high electricity costs, logistics expenses, labor and regulatory costs as constraints on the competitiveness of local manufacturers.

The latest tariff developments make addressing those structural constraints more important, as the Philippines can no longer rely solely on the US-China trade conflict to attract companies seeking an alternative production base.

The report also noted that the tariff reset does not eliminate the broader China-plus-one strategy, as companies continue to diversify supply chains for geopolitical and operational reasons. However, the narrowing tariff gap means Southeast Asian economies will have to compete more on productivity, infrastructure, skills and operating costs rather than simply on their lower US tariff exposure.

For Philippine manufacturers, the challenge is not only to defend their share of the domestic market but also to remain competitive enough to capture export and foreign investment opportunities.

Without improvements in production costs and competitiveness, the country risks becoming increasingly dependent on imports and losing manufacturing capacity to more competitive regional economies. / KOC