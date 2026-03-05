Cebu prepares for 2026 Asean Summit: Traffic tweaks, school changes announced

CEBU is getting ready for the global spotlight. On Thursday, March 5, 2026, local authorities announced a major wave of preparations for the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place from May 5 to 9.

With more than 3,000 international delegates and media members expected to arrive, officials are moving quickly to ensure the province can handle the massive influx of people without grinding to a halt.

Major changes for residents

To keep traffic moving and ensure security, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas and the Provincial Information Office have recommended several temporary changes during the summit week:

* Asynchronous Classes: Schools may shift to remote or independent learning to keep students off the road and reduce congestion.

* No Running Events: A temporary ban on permits for fun runs and marathons will be in place to keep major thoroughfares clear.

* Road Security: Inter-agency teams will be stationed across the province to secure routes for visiting leaders.

A massive global gathering

Tourism Assistant Secretary Maria Angela Javier noted that the summit is a huge undertaking. The visitor list includes over 1,000 official delegates, 1,000 participants, and 1,000 members of the international press. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is also set to host meetings with leaders from across Southeast Asia during the event.

Preparation talks began in earnest on March 4, when Governor Pamela Baricuatro met with national agencies and leaders from the "Tri-Cities"—Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu—to map out everything from site upgrades to emergency response.

Cebu’s busy year ahead

Governor Baricuatro is confident in Cebu’s ability to host the world, noting that the province successfully held the Asean Tourism Ministers’ Meeting this past January as a "dry run."

The Leaders' Summit in May is just the beginning. Cebu’s calendar is packed with international meetings for the rest of 2026:

* July: Meetings for the Treasury Forum and Economic Partnership.

* August: Discussions on the Blue Economy.

* November: The Asean Transportation Ministers’ Meeting and trade committee sessions.

As Cebu steps onto the world stage, these temporary measures aim to balance the prestige of hosting a global summit with the daily needs of the Cebuanos who live and work in the heart of the action. (CDF)