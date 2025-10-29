Cebu maps sustainable industrial future under new plan

THE Cebu Provincial Government is pursuing a new blueprint for industrial growth anchored on sustainability, inclusivity and people-centered development as it aims to solidify its role as a key driver of the Philippine industry.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the updated Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan, targeted for completion next year, envisions Cebu achieving balanced and inclusive growth

by 2035.

“Cebu has always been a land of builders. We rise not because it is easy, but because it is in our nature to rebuild stronger and dream bigger,” Baricuatro said at the Cebu Industrial Summit 2025, organized by Aboitiz Economic Estates, on Wednesday, Oct.

29, 2025.

The governor emphasized the province’s resilience after recent challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Sept. 30 earthquake.

The new plan adopts a polycentric development approach, expanding growth beyond Metro Cebu to secondary corridors across the province.

Danao and Naga cities will lead the Metro Cebu corridor, while Bogo City and municipalities in the Northeast Corridor will drive renewable energy ventures, including Acciona’s 140-megawatt solar farm. Toledo City, Balamban and Pinamungajan will host medium to heavy industries in the

West Corridor.

Baricuatro said over 30 percent of Cebu’s proposed 2026 budget will be allocated to healthcare, medicine and human development, alongside infrastructure upgrades such as the Metro Cebu Sewerage System, 4th Cebu–Mactan Bridge and Metro

Cebu Expressway.

The governor said Cebu’s growth strategy focuses not only on industrial expansion but also on environmental stewardship and workforce upskilling to support emerging sectors such as green energy, artificial intelligence and advanc-

ed manufacturing.

“Government cannot do it alone,” she said. “The future we envision — smart, sustainable and inclusive — requires partnership among government, private sector, academe and civil society.”

The summit highlighted Cebu’s strengths in driving industrial growth and exploring collaborative pathways that can position the region at the center of the Philippines’ next industrial era.

“Cebu’s foundation for the next wave of industrial growth has never been stronger. Its strategic location, robust infrastructure and exceptional talent base make it a prime destination for high-value, future-ready industries,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, adding that Aboitiz Economic Estates is “no longer simply a land developer, but a solutions provider, an enabler of enterprise and a partner in nation-building.”

The Aboitiz Group runs two estates in Cebu Province — West Cebu Estate in Balamban and MEZ2 Estate in Lapu-Lapu City. / KOC