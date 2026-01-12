Cebu Marathon organizers apologize after finishers face delays in receiving medals

CEBU Marathon organizers apologized to 42K and 21K runners after many finishers were unable to immediately receive their medals during the race, citing delivery delays from their supplier.

In a statement posted on Cebu Marathon Facebook page on Monday, January 12, 2026, the Cebu Marathon Organizing Committee said runners crossed the finish line without receiving the medals they earned, acknowledging the frustration this caused after months of training and preparation.

“For many runners, that medal is not just an item; it is a symbol of completion and achievement. We failed to deliver that moment to you,” read a portion of the statement.

The 2026 Cebu City Marathon (CCM) was again met with a chorus of complaints on Sunday, January 11, as disorganized medal distribution overshadowed the performances of 12,000 participants.

Despite earlier promises of an improved experience, runners booed organizers during the post-race program.

The backlash centered on a delay that saw medals distributed only at 7 a.m., forcing many early finishers to wait for hours.

Standard marathon protocol typically ensures runners receive medals immediately upon crossing the finish line.

The organizers took full responsibility for ensuring that race essentials were available on race day.

The committee said the medals were produced and shipped by long-time supplier Suarez Arts but admitted that the responsibility to ensure their timely completion and availability rested with the organizers.

Suarez Arts, the supplier since 2011, failed to deliver the medals as scheduled despite repeated assurances that they would arrive on time, the statement added.

Organizers said they were initially informed that the medals would not arrive in time for race day, but a last-minute release from Customs at the Port of Manila prompted efforts to fly the medals to Cebu.

However, there was still no certainty on race morning that the shipment would arrive, which was why no official announcements were made onsite.

The medals eventually arrived in Cebu and reached the race venue at 6:51 a.m. after several delays and offloading issues, after which distribution immediately began, according to the organizing committee.

The Cebu Marathon organizers said they have formally demanded accountability from Suarez Arts and are requiring the supplier’s direct involvement in the distribution of the remaining medals, particularly for runners who are not based in Cebu.

The committee assured all finishers who were unable to claim their medals that they will receive them.

Affected runners were advised to email info@cebumarathon.com.ph or cebumarathon2026@gmail.com to make arrangements for delivery of their finisher’s medal. (CDF)