Cebu market vendors protest massive rent hikes as deadlines loom

CARBON Public Market vendors are facing a stressful standoff with city officials as a massive 300 percent rent increase is set to take effect. While traders fear they will be forced out of their livelihoods, city leaders insist that the law must be followed despite the financial strain on local businesses.

A growing financial burden

The tension centers on a new fee collection schedule set to begin on Feb. 15, 2026. Vendors have taken to the streets to protest the move, arguing that tripling the rent makes it nearly impossible for small-scale sellers to survive. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival stated that he must uphold the existing law. While he acknowledged the traders' fears of displacement, he maintained that his hands are tied by the current legal framework governing the market.

Legal battles and uncertain futures

The dispute has reached the highest levels of local government and the court system. The future of these vendors now hinges on two major developments:

Legislative Review: City leaders are looking into the current laws to see if any changes can be made to provide relief.

Supreme Court (SC) Appeal: Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has filed a challenge with the SC, questioning the validity of the privatization deal that led to these price hikes.

What happens next?

As the mid-February deadline approaches, the community remains on edge. The outcome of the SC appeal could change everything, but for now, vendors are left wondering if they can afford to keep their stalls open. This story matters because it affects not just the people selling goods, but the price of food and supplies for everyone in the city. / CAV