Cebu marks Independence Day with unity calls, protests

CEBU marked the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence on Friday, June 12, 2026, with ceremonies, parades, and tributes across the province, as officials called for unity while progressive groups staged protests asserting that genuine freedom remains elusive for many Filipinos.

At the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro led a flag-raising ceremony and the symbolic release of doves, representing the nation’s enduring freedom and the continuing commitment of Filipinos to uphold it.

Baricuatro urged Cebuanos to set aside political differences and work together for the common good. “Cebuanos deserve leadership that unites, rather than separates,” she said. “Mabuhi ang Sugbo, mabuhi ang mga Cebuano (Long live Cebu, long live the Cebuanos).”

In Lapu-Lapu City, local officials, government employees, and stakeholders gathered at the Liberty Shrine in Mactan for a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony honoring the Filipinos who fought for the country’s freedom.

The program also recalled Datu Lapulapu’s victory over the forces of Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan, considered the country’s first recorded resistance against a foreign invader, and included the reading of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” M. Ouano led a floral offering to honor the sacrifices of past heroes and celebrate the hard work of Filipinos today.

“The work of nation-building did not end when our independence was declared. It continues every day in our communities, in our workplaces, and in the way we serve and care for one another,” Ouano said.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña joined members of the military, veterans, and other stakeholders for the Independence Day program. Archival emphasized that Independence Day serves not only as a remembrance of the nation’s past struggles but also as a call for citizens to contribute to nation-building through responsible citizenship and community participation.

Despite differing views on the country’s state of freedom, the day’s events underscored the significance of Independence Day as both a celebration of the nation’s hard-won sovereignty and a reminder of the continuing challenges facing Filipinos more than a century after independence. / Lee Hashman Patalita, Justin John U. Bugtai, April Vince Villacorta, Jhoyenn Sumayang & Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU Interns