Cebu Mayor: Opening CBRT lanes to jeepneys is easing traffic

CEBU City has officially transformed the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) into a "shared corridor," allowing traditional jeepneys to use the dedicated bus lanes. Mayor Nestor Archival announced on Monday, March 23, 2026, that this move is already helping to unclog the city’s heavily congested outer lanes.

Before this change, the dedicated CBRT lanes were often empty while the outer lanes were trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Mayor Archival explained that by moving Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) into the center lanes, the city has reduced the bottlenecks caused by constant stops on the side of the road.

Under the new rules, all vehicles in the shared lane must stop only at designated stations. This shift aims to stop the habit of random loading and unloading, which officials say is a primary cause of traffic jams.

Commuter discipline

While the move is intended to speed up travel, it hasn't been without growing pains. Many commuters have complained about having to walk further to reach official stops.

"In Cebu, we are used to stopping and picking up passengers anywhere, and that is what creates traffic," Mayor Archival said. "There are so many complaints asking why this is being done, but this is something we need to adjust to."

Despite the new rules, observers have still noted some PUVs stopping in the middle of the road to drop off passengers, highlighting the challenge of changing long-standing habits.

Evolving system

The city clarified that the CBRT is currently in a "partial stage" and is not yet a full bus rapid transit system. Several factors are keeping the project from reaching its full potential:

Low bus numbers: Only 17 of the 30 authorized buses are currently running.

Incomplete lanes: The dedicated route from Il Corso to IT Park is not yet finished, forcing buses and jeepneys into "mixed traffic."

Pending routes: New "feeder routes" are still waiting for City Council approval, which is why jeepneys are still allowed on the main highway for now.

Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), reminded the public that the CBRT project is still managed by the National Government through the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The CCTO is currently monitoring the shared-lane setup and will submit its findings to national officials. For now, the city views these temporary measures as a necessary step toward bringing order to Cebu’s busy streets