Cebu medalists get cash

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro led the distribution of more than P2 million in cash incentives to medalists who represented Cebu Province in the 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) Meet and the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur.

A total of 654 student-athletes and coaches received their incentives during a ceremony held at the Department of Education (DepEd) Ecotech Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

In her speech, Baricuatro assured the continued support of the Provincial Government for sports programs that develop and nurture the province’s student-athletes.

“Makapasalig ko nga kami sa (I assure you that we in the) Cebu Provincial Government will continue to support athletes like you and our youth of Cebu,” she said.

The governor also shared plans for the construction of a new sports center, which she said would be available to student-athletes within the next two years.

“Padayon ta sa pag-invest sa atoang batan-on, kay (Let us continue investing in our youth, because) you are the hope of the nation,” she added.

Despite the awards and cash incentives, Baricuatro reminded the athletes not to focus solely on winning but also to enjoy and cherish their experiences during competitions.

“The most important things you can achieve are the lessons you learn and the character you build,” Baricuatro said.

Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Senen Paulin, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for the governor’s unwavering support for both the athletes and the division.

In a sideline interview with SunStar Cebu, Paulin said the original budget allocated for the incentive program was only P1 million.

However, because of the unexpectedly high number of medal-winning athletes this year, he said Baricuatro approved additional funding to ensure that all deserving recipients received their incentives.

Paulin also noted that during the Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur, Baricuatro personally distributed allowances to the province’s delegates.

“Grabe gayud og suporta si Gov. Pam namo (Governor Pam’s support for us is truly tremendous),” Paulin said.

In a separate interview, Cebu Province’s lone gold medalist at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, Junmar Davo of Minglanilla, said he was overwhelmed by the support he received from the government and fellow athletes.

The Grade 10 student, who was competing in both wrestling and the Palarong Pambansa for the first time, said the cash incentive has motivated him to continue striving for success during the remaining two years of his eligibility.

“Lipay kaayo kay first time nako niapil ani nya nakuha dayon nako ni, (I’m very happy because this is my first time competing and I was able to win),” Davo said.

Davo received P50,000 in cash incentives during the program in recognition of his achievement.

The incentive program is funded through the Special Education Fund (SEF).

Under the SEF scheme, Palarong Pambansa gold medalists receive P50,000; silver medalists P25,000; and bronze medalists P15,000, while, Cviraa gold medalists receive P5,000; silver medalists P3,000; and bronze medalists P2,000.