Cebu media crowns new Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom

TAKING a break from their usual fieldwork, journalists from four media outlets in Cebu showcased their beauty and wit during the search for Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom Week 2024.

MyTV’s Queenie Joligon and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP)-Cebu Chapter’s Remart Pogoy were crowned as winners for this year.

The event was held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Axis Bar in NuStar Hotel and Casino, Cebu City.

SunStar Cebu’s reporters John Paul Ryan Seblos and Claudine Flores were proclaimed second runner-up and third runner-up, respectively.

Other winners were The Freeman’s Andrew Ortoño and KBP’s Elicha Joy Janaban who placed as first runners up; Iris Hazel Mascardo from The Freeman placed second runner up; and MyTV’s Alvin Buzon placed third runner up.

The journalists from the four media outlets expressed their stand on how media practitioners can leverage technology while maintaining the credibility and trust of their audiences and how can they ensure the integrity of information while balancing the demand for fast and accessible news during the question-and-answer portion.

Seblos, in his answer, emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) should only be used as a tool by journalists to lessen mistakes, if not avoid, in news writing.

“With AI, we can maintain a news that is truthful, accurate, fair, impartial, and independent. We can maintain these things only if we use Artificial Intelligence as a means to an end,” said Seblos.

“However, when we begin to use AI as an end in itself, that is when we begin to fall. Therefore, AI, as a tool, should not be treated as an end in itself but only a means to an end,” he added.

Flores, for her part, highlighted how traditional media have integrated social media into their workflow, while still strictly adhering to journalism ethics.

“Traditional media has embraced social media to keep up with the demands of its audience, readers, and the public,” said Flores.

“While incorporating social media, these (three) essential tools can help us keep up with emerging societal changes,” she added.

The search for Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom was part of the celebration of the Cebu Press Freedom Week.

The week-long celebration started last Sunday, Sept. 15, and will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 21. / JJL