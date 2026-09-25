Cebu media smash, serve in first-ever Press Freedom Week pickleball tilt

In the Women’s Division, SunStar took the championship title as Jewil Anne Tabiolo and Valerie Jayne Jamili emerged on top. Veteran media figures Nini Cabaero and Maria Jane Paredes finished second, while Crisle Adlawan and Jonalyn Jumabis placed third.

For Tabiolo, the victory came after just a few weeks of more focused preparation for the tournament.

“When I heard there was going to be a pickleball tournament for the first time ever, I only had a few weeks to seriously practice because I usually just play with family and close friends for fun,” Tabiolo said. “Nothing serious at all.”

She spent the month leading up to the tournament joining practices and drills, including one-on-one sessions, before teaming up with Jamili.

“I spent the last month joining practices and drills, some of them one-on-one, and then had a single practice with Val,” Tabiolo said. “Val has been playing almost every day, so there wasn’t much to overthink. We just delivered as a duo during the games.”

Jamili said she immediately agreed when Tabiolo invited her to join the tournament.

“Juju reached out to me and asked if I’d like to join her, and without hesitation I said yes,” Jamili said. “Win or lose, our mantra was to simply enjoy the game. We practiced a lot and I’m truly grateful that we built that chemistry on the court.”

The championship was particularly meaningful for both players, who discovered the sport later in life.

“I feel so happy about winning. I never really had sports growing up, so it was such a rewarding feeling to put my mind to something and see it through,” Tabiolo said. “Winning side by side with my partner was another level of joy too. To more games!”

For Jamili, pickleball came unexpectedly.

“I’ve never been much of a sports person. Back then, I was simply a kid who loved to draw. I didn’t anticipate that, as I grew older, I would end up discovering pickleball and actually falling in love with it,” she said.

Jamili has been playing for six months and has competed in three pickleball tournaments before the Press Freedom Week tilt.

The Men’s Division saw Glen Capano and Rodel Quimod emerge as champions. Erwin Lirazan and Richiel Chavez took first runner-up honors, followed by Lloyd Suarez and Gabriel Bonjoc in third.

Bonjoc also returned to the podium in the Mixed Division, teaming up with Angelica Fay Saniel to claim the championship. Chris Ligan and Mary Rose Sagarino finished second, while Pubs Briones and Isolde Amante placed third.