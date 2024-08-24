Cebu metal band Shvriken rocks Germany

Cebu’s very own SHVRIKEN made waves at the Wacken Open Air Festival on July 31, 2024, bringing the island’s metal scene to the global stage. Wacken Open Air is an annual heavy metal music festival that has been celebrated since 1989. It takes place on the first weekend of August in the village of Wacken, located in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

The band draws inspiration from various musical influences, creating a sound characterized by powerful riffs, groovy rhythms and high-energy performances. SHVRIKEN is a metal band formed in 2016, known for its unique blend of modern metal and progressive elements. The band’s lineup includes Shawn “Shin” Talacero (vocals), Dave “Gyobu” Orat (guitar), Pormz “Katsumoto” Porminal (bass), Jom “Kai” Perpetua (drums) and Earl “Tenzen” Borres (guitar).

The band members reflected on their unforgettable experience and the significance of representing Cebu at one of the largest metal festivals in the world.

“My experience at Wacken Open Air 2024 will forever be a part of me for the rest of my life, and I will make sure that my grandkids will not forget it. LOL,” shared Perpetua.

SHVRIKEN made it to Germany by winning the Wacken Metal Battle Philippines on June 16 at the MetroTent Convention Center in Pasig. This competition is a national qualifying event for the prestigious Wacken Open Air Festival, allowing the band to represent the Philippines on the international stage. Its victory was a significant achievement, as it became the first band from Cebu to win this title, earning them the opportunity to perform at one of the world’s largest and most renowned metal festivals.

“Wacken Open Air is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For me, to be there at the holy land with my band playing at the biggest metal festival on earth was simply amazing! It was unforgettable!” expressed Porminal.

Orat noted, “It’s probably the biggest check in my bucket list so far. I’ve always wanted to play in another country, and I got to perform at the legendary Wacken Open Air fest. That’s something else entirely! Here’s to more festivals soon, maybe? Hopefully!”

Reflecting on the journey, Shawn “Shin” Talacero stated, “The experience at Wacken will be one of the biggest highlights that has ever happened—not just for me but for the entire band. I didn’t just get to play on the holy grounds of Wacken; it was my first time traveling overseas. That moment will always be embedded in my head and heart.”

The band’s performance at Wacken Open Air is a testament to their talent and dedication, proving they are a band to watch in the global metal scene.

“We played Wacken Open Air, represented the country, and made some noise to let them know that we are here and we exist. We are actually planning a few out-of-the-country shows for the band. Hopefully, this will all come to fruition soon. We are also hitting the studio to speed up the recording and writing process for our upcoming album. We are also releasing a new song soon, or maybe by the time this interview is published, it may already be out,” the band said.

As SHVRIKEN continues to forge its path in the global metal scene, the band’s experiences serve as an inspiration for aspiring musicians in Cebu.