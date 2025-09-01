Cebu Mice Alliance launches Guidebook

CEBU is stepping up its bid to become a premier destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) with the launch of the first-ever Cebu Mice Guidebook, a comprehensive resource designed to attract more international and local events to the province.

The Cebu Mice Guidebook, launched by the Cebu Mice Alliance in partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Department of Tourism (DOT), consolidates the region’s growing infrastructure, talent pool and hospitality services to attract international conferences and exhibitions. Cebu Mice Alliance was formed under the initiative of CCCI.

Cleofe Albiso, chair of the Cebu Tourism Forum, said the guidebook reflects Cebu’s readiness to host large-scale events with world-class facilities, modern transport systems and a strong network of suppliers and event professionals.

“Cebu remains strategically positioned at the heart of the Philippines. This guidebook is a bold statement of our readiness to lead in the Mice sector,” Albiso said.

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos highlighted the economic potential of Cebu’s expanding Mice industry, citing developments such as the Mactan Expo and SMX Cebu as game-changers.

“Aligned with our ‘Invest Cebu, Prosper in Paradise’ branding, this marks a new chapter as we continue to position Cebu as the heart of Mice in the Philippines,” Yuvallos said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco also underscored the initiative’s role in advancing the government’s tourism recovery agenda. She said the Mice sector is a “vital driver of inclusive economic recovery and sustainable growth,” noting Cebu’s strategic location, modern infrastructure and strong public-private partnerships.

Yuvallos said the publication is expected to provide a much-needed reference for event organizers, investors and corporate groups by highlighting Cebu’s venues, facilities, accommodations, service providers and cultural attractions.

“Cebu has the infrastructure, connectivity, and world-class hospitality that make it highly attractive for Mice activities. This guidebook will help us package those strengths in a way that appeals to decision-makers globally,” said Yuvallos.

He added that Cebu’s Mice Guidebook will soon be made available to all Philippine embassies around the globe.

Mice has become a high-value segment that generates greater economic impact compared with leisure travel, citing its potential to spur investments, create jobs, and boost revenue for hotels, restaurants, transport and local communities.

The initiative comes at a time when Cebu is accelerating its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and looking to capture a bigger share of the regional Mice market.

With Mactan-Cebu International Airport serving as a key gateway, stakeholders believe the province is well-positioned to attract more conventions and large-scale events that will further cement its reputation as a business tourism hub in the Philippines. / KOC