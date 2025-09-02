Cebu micro businesses get boost from BPI training program

MICROBUSINESSES in Cebu are among the beneficiaries of the Bank of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) Small Enterprise Acceleration Lab - Business Expansion through Training and Application (SEAL-BETA), a nationwide initiative designed to help micro entrepreneurs expand their businesses and adopt modern industry strategies.

Through its social development arm, BPI Foundation (BPIF), and in partnership with BPI Direct BanKo and the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Philippine Trade Training Center – Global MSME Academy, the program delivered training and mentorship sessions to 370 microbusinesses in Cebu, Rizal, Negros Occidental, Leyte, Samar and South Cotabato.

In a statement, the sessions covered product diversification, digital payments, costing and pricing, negotiation and entrepreneurial finance—skills tailored to help micro enterprises become sustainable and competitive.

The program also provided market exposure through fairs showcasing participants’ products and services, generating a total of P2.25 million in sales across six provinces. Entrepreneurs further applied their learning by pitching business ideas, with select participants receiving P25,000 pitch grants and P20,000 booth setup awards.

As of 2024, SEAL-BETA has supported 514 enterprises nationwide.

DTI said micro, small, and medium enterprises make up 99.63 percent, or 1.24 million, of registered businesses in the Philippines as of 2023. Micro enterprises account for 90.43 percent of these establishments. / KOC