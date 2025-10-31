Cebu mourns loss of journalist, economist

FORMER news editor Jose “Viking” Logarta Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at age 66.

He served as news editor of The Freeman in the early 1980s and later wrote a column for the defunct Cebu Daily News.

Aside from being a journalist, Logarta was an economist, scholar, respected researcher and policy adviser on energy.

Known as “Mr. Energy,” he chaired the Center for Renewable Energy and served as energy adviser at the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities.

He was deeply admired by his peers, professors and mentors from the University of the Philippines School of Economics, who fondly remembered him as a man of great wisdom and insight. / MVG